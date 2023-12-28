An idyllic picnic - what to avoid, what to pack and recipe ideas

Get ready for your dream picnic. Photo / Getty Images

The idea of a picnic is lovely – lazing in a beautiful spot, preferably with shade, while grazing on delicious morsels. But without a little bit of forethought those dreams can easily turn into a bit of a nightmare. We’ve compiled a list to keep the picnic vibes on cloud nine and some recipes that are ideal for a portable party.

Pack hats and sunscreen even if under shade

Use sustainable plates and utensils – and think about your menu, for example, if you have a salad packed, bowls are a good idea.

Don’t forget a chopping board and sharp knife, for any fruit, veg or bread that needs chopping up

Make sure you have plenty of cooler packs ready-frozen to keep your goods chilled

Freeze some bottled water to help keep food cool as well, which then doubles as hydration as it melts. You can add lemon slice and mint to it for a bit of infused flavour.

Choose a picnic blanket that has a waterproof side to avoid soggy bottoms and make sure these space enough for everyone

Consider how to keep the blanket weighted down for any windy gusts

Remember to pack plenty of sustainable wet wipes for sticky fingers

Pack a rubbish bag – leave no mess behind

Think about comfort – some people don’t fare well on hard ground so consider low folding cheers or cushions for comfort

Think about what terrain you’re on and if some sort of drink holders are necessary so you don’t have to keep hold of your cup the whole time

Prioritise foods that can be eaten with your hands – eating with a knife and fork with plates balanced on your lap is not optimal

Mozzies, flies and ants like picnics too – bring insect repellent for those prone to being bitten and pack food coverings to avoid tiny unwanted guests. Consider putting mint on the menu as it’s apparently a natural bug repeller.

A portable speaker will create some ambience - but obviously be mindful of neighbours. Not everyone has your taste in music.

Pack a ball or frisbee or other portable game to keep fidgety picnickers happy

Put any dressings or sauces in tightly lidded jars to avoid messy spills. And bear that in mind for everything you pack. You don’t want to get to your destination and find all your saussie rolls etc have escaped.

Picnic quiche. Photo / Babiche Martens

Picnic food ideas

Chips, pita crisps and/or crudites (carrot and cucumber sticks, radishes, snow peas) with hummus or other dip

Sausage rolls (if you don’t mind them being cold)

Frittata cut into squares

Sweet slice – nothing too melty

Melon slices, berries and/or grapes (pre-washed) - good for hydration too

Quiche or tart, chopped into portions

A salad that can be eaten without needing a knife

Ready-made sandwiches

Marinated chicken nibbles

French loaf with cheeses

Scotch eggs

Sweet and/or savoury muffins

Raspberry and bran muffins. Picture / Guy Coombes

Recipes to try



























