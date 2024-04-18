Bride-to-be Betti Adams has defended setting a strict colour scheme rule for her upcoming wedding after it was slammed by users on the internet for being 'rude'. Photos / @bettiladams

Bride-to-be Betti Adams has defended setting a strict colour scheme rule for her upcoming wedding after it was slammed by users on the internet for being 'rude'. Photos / @bettiladams

An American woman who is documenting her wedding planning online has been criticised by the public over a “rude” request for guests that she included in her wedding invitations.

Floridian Betti Adams posts “realistic content” for her followers and is currently in the process of planning her wedding day, sharing her tips and ideas for having a memorable event.

But the bride-to-be has found herself defending her actions online instead, as a video of her future husband placing a colour scheme on the invitations with paint was seen by many as an overstep in what couples should expect from their wedding guests.

“I’m glad I don’t live in the USA. I’ve been to countless weddings over the past 20 years, and not one has had a colour scheme for guests outfits,” one user commented on the video.

“I can’t imagine putting that unnecessary stress or financial burden on my guests or having a friend or family member that would do that.”

Another user had the same idea: “Expecting people to spend money on new outfits for your wedding colour scheme is rude.”

Adams posted a video showing her husband-to-be creating the controversial wedding invitations, which detail four colours that guests can wear. Photo / @bettiladams

“Hope there’s as much thought going into making the wedding fun for guests as there is controlling the shade of brown they wear,” a third person said.

With the video quickly gaining traction on the internet, Adams rushed in to defend her actions. She claimed that there is a dress code at most weddings and their colour scheme is just another type of dress code.

However, one person wasn’t impressed with her stance, commenting: “It’s bizarre to claim that specifying colours is the same as a dress code. A dress code is Formal or Cocktail, not Wear These Four Colours.”

Adams explained that the four colours on the invitation were her calming colours. She hit back at the criticism of the neutral tones, saying that they were meaningful to her despite others calling her “sad and beige” because of them.

“I didn’t tell anyone to purchase anything. We wanted our guests to match the colours of the wedding,” Adams said.

The bride-to-be further explained how the theme was originally set to be a classic black and white wedding, but they added some neutral colours for greater choice. She emphasised that she was perfectly fine with most people coming in black if that’s what they wanted to do.

Conversely, some people were left impressed by Adams’ colour scheme and defended her choice in the comment section.

“Having colours on an invite is so handy for finding something to wear. You can just take it with you and colour match or find something close to what’s in the colour palette,” one person said.

“I dig this but I predict a mostly black-dressed, funeral-themed wedding since that’s the colour most people already have - it’ll be in the code tho,” another person commented.

“The comments on this post are so hateful. She’s paying to host her guests, she has a vision, she’s trying to bring it to life, and it looks cute!” a third person added.



