A video of a woman’s parents at their wedding has seemingly proven one of the biggest mistakes modern couples make on their big day. Photo / Reddit

A video of a woman’s parents at their wedding has seemingly proven one of the biggest mistakes modern couples make on their big day. Photo / Reddit

A clip of a woman’s parents taken on their wedding day has seemingly brought to light one of the biggest mistakes modern day couples make when they tie the knot.

Reddit user Starstufft posted the video in the Made Me Smile thread, which saw the clip gain more than 31,000 likes, reports news.com.au.

“My parents’ wedding. They were in LOVE love,” she wrote in the caption.

The footage showed the couple at the altar saying their vows. Then, before her new husband had the chance to kiss her, the bride dashed off. The camera then followed the lovebirds running into the sand, where they ended up in a passionate embrace.

Reacting to the heartwarming moment, dozens of users gushed in the comments that it was what they “imagined” when they “hear the word ‘love’. Truly beautiful video!” – and how special a wedding could be without the fuss that often comes with wedding planning.

“THIS is more precious than worrying about the perfect dress, venue, food, etc. They made it their own instead of trying to fit a mould. Beautiful,” one user shared.

“Those are honestly the kind of couples that make it through. Too many people think they want a marriage when really they want a wedding,” another chimed in.

“The people in attendance barely responded when they took off. [It’s] like everybody just knew, that’s how they are, which indicates an intimate affair filled with love and understanding. Super awesome,” a third shared.

In 2022, statistics revealed that people are paying more than ever before for extravagant weddings. The financial commitment needed when planning a wedding is now being compared to major life decisions such as saving for a house deposit.

The Easy Weddings 2023 Wedding Industry Report – assembled from a study of nearly 600 wedding businesses and more than 3500 couples – revealed that the average Australian wedding would put someone AU$34,715 ($37,263) out of pocket.

Despite the cost of living crisis, people’s wedding budgets have increased by 8.5 per cent, the report revealed, with 65 per cent of couples confessing to making cuts in their day-to-day lives instead of making sacrifices on the big day. The most notable stressor, unsurprisingly, was budgeting.

Spending is up due to a preference for more individualised wedding experiences. Photo / Chris Turner

Wedding industry group ABIA Weddings Australia released data which reached similar conclusions, with the average wedding in 2023 predicted to cost AU$40,700 ($43,686), despite an average budget of AU$33,300 ($35,744).

It was revealed that one of the main factors causing increased spending when it came to wedding planning was wedding vendors passing on their own rising costs (as a result of inflation). ABIA managing director Natasha O’Meara also revealed that spending has rocketed due to a preference for more individualised wedding experiences.

“They’re investing more in, perhaps, the aesthetics of the wedding – more florals or chandeliers to have that ‘wow’ factor, or perhaps they’re bringing in entertainment to have a more memorable event for their guests,” O’Meara told the Australian Financial Review.

“That could be anything from a violin performer to a magician to indoor fireworks, or something really unique like a gelato stand or a cocktail performance.”