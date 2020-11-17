Allen's facing backlash for renaming Redskins lollies after Russian serial killer

Nestle has announced it's rebranding two of its popular lollies after racism backlash. Photo / Supplied

Just days after Nestle announced their popular Redskins lollies were being rebranded, the new name for the classic sweet has come under fire.

Now Allen's, the lolly brand under parent company Nestle, is facing backlash for renaming Redskins after an infamous Soviet serial killer who was known as the Red Ripper.

Nestle announced the name change from Redskins to Red Ripper from 2021 on Monday in response to racism complaints about the original name, a derogatory term for Native Americans.

But now the brand is facing renewed criticism for giving the product the nickname of Russian murderer Andrei Chikatilo, whose victims included at least 52 women over 22 years.

Chikatilo was executed in 1994.

One person wrote on Twitter, "I applaud Allen's bold move to change 'Redskins' to 'Red Ripper' to honour a Ukrainian serial killer who only murdered 56 women and children".

"It's a ****ing lolly," another wrote. "It's named redskins cause that's the colour of your tongue when you eat too many."

"Which genius at the Allen's lollies marketing department came up with the idea to rename Redskins to the nickname of Russian's worst serial killer???" another demanded.

Nestle's Allens Red Skins and Chicos lollies will be rebranded after the confectionery brand announced it would rename the products due to undertones which are "out of step with the company's values".

Under their new titles, Red Skins will be known as Red Ripper and Chicos will become Cheekies.

Nestle general manager of confectionery Chris O'Donnell said the renamed products will appear on shelves early next year.

"Nestle has an unwavering commitment to upholding respect for our friends, neighbours and colleagues.

"We hope Australians will support the evolution of these two much loved lollies – while the names are new, the lollies themselves remain unchanged.

"We will keep pack changes simple to help lolly lovers find their favourites easily."

The intention to change the names of the popular sweets was announced on June 20, with Nestle vowing to "move quickly" on the issue.

The word "Redskins" has previously been used as a derogatory term for Native Americans, while Chico, which in lolly form is a brown, chocolate flavoured jelly baby, is a Spanish word that means boy or kid.