Lizzo arrives at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Photo / Getty Images

Celebs are starting to arrive on the red – or in this case, black – carpet for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, held in New York today.

The ceremony will air locally from 10am AEDT on Foxtel's MTV channel, with performances expected by the likes of Korean girl group superstars Blackpink, rapper Jack Harlow and Eurovision rockers Maneskin.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Johnny Depp is set to make a cameo during the awards, having been in talks with the show's production team to dress up as the network's Moonman mascot.

Before that, though, the red carpet – and superstar Lizzo, set to perform during the ceremony - is an early arrival in this voluminous, shoulderless gown:

It's about damn time for the #VMAs party to get started. Lizzo has ARRIVED. 🔥 (📷: Getty) pic.twitter.com/9oGoPtG7Om — E! News (@enews) August 28, 2022

Here's rapper Jack Harlow, performing tonight:

Mr. First Class, Jack Harlow has arrived at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/pE5MsBtM6F — E! News (@enews) August 28, 2022

Freshly reunited as a group after solo endeavours, Korean superstars Blackpink look every inch like girl group royalty:

More to come.