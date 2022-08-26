Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Lifestyle

The evidence is in: We can stop worrying about Ian Foster

10 minutes to read
By
Greg Bruce

Feature Writer

Is it time for us to shut up about Ian Foster? Science says yes.

Here's what we know for sure: the All Blacks under coach Ian Foster have not won as often as we'd have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.