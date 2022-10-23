Plus-sized model Alex Aspasia. Photo / alexaspasia via Instagram

A plus-size model has called out cruel trolls who made fun of her mixed-weight relationship.

Alex Aspasia was targeted by bullies who questioned why a “skinny” man would want to be with someone larger than him.

Weighing 150kg and standing at 180cm, she describes herself as a “big and tall” fashion model and has embraced her body shape

Alex recently introduced her new boyfriend in a loved-up video of the pair dressed up for Halloween, with her donning a Jessica rabbit costume and her partner with a set of white bunny ears.

The American influencer urged her TikTok followers that weight does not matter, and said that love can come in all shapes and sizes

She did not reveal the identity of her new boyfriend on her videos and does not state how long they have been together.

“Don’t let your size stop you from finding someone special,” she wrote on the clip, which now has over 700k views.

Alex Aspasia introduced her new boyfriend to her online followers. Photo / Alex Aspasia via TikTok

But Alex was met with nasty comments from cruel bullies who made fun of her size, and for being with a smaller man.

“Lol she will legit smother him,” one said.

“There’s no way he’d let her sit on his lap.”

“Whoa big load, she is going to eat him alive,” another wrote.

“You’re going to squash him.”

“WTF did I just watch, she’s going to eat him,” one bully said.

“What happens if she rolls over you at night while you’re sleeping, you won’t survive.”

“Let me guess, he is paying for all the food?” said one TikTok user.

“Good luck bro.”

But Alex was quick to clap back at the hate, following up with more videos calling out the bullies and showing that she did not care what others had to say.

“Why are y’all so mad?” she asked, kissing her partner.

“My favourite hobby is making fatphobic trolls mad. I’m laughing at the trolls who hate that I’m a fat woman with an amazing partner.”

Plus-sized model Alex Aspasia. Photo / alexaspasia via Instagram

Despite some negativity, many of Alex’s followers were overjoyed at her finding love.

Others expressed that they consider themselves”bigger” and have struggled to find a partner that will accept them as they are.

“I wish I had your confidence, I often feel like no one will want me” wrote one.

“OK I want to meet a guy who loves me and my body,” another said.”But most guys want a barbie, and I’m not her.”

In response to Alex stating that weight should never stop people finding love, one follower disagreed.

“Well my weight is stopping me,” one wrote.

“I don’t have anybody.”

“You will find someone,” Alex encouraged.

“It definitely takes time.”