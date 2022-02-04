Defying gravity is in Olympic skier Margaux Hackett's blood. Her father is Kiwi daredevil and bungy pioneer AJ, who launched the extreme sport to the world in 1987 by leaping
off the Eiffel Tower attached to an elastic cord.
Speaking to Woman's Day in Wānaka, before flying to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Margaux recalls her earliest memory – leaping off a tower in Bali in tandem with her dad, becoming the youngest person to do a bungy jump at age 4. She's since done more than 100 jumps.
"I definitely have Dad's love of adrenaline," admits the 22-year-old. "He taught me how to push through fear from an early age. He's done some pretty crazy things."
But AJ reckons his girl is more fearless than him.
"She's way more radical. Although I find it quite relaxing standing on the platform just before a bungy jump, I wouldn't feel calm doing freestyle jumps on skis like she does."
AJ, 63, wept with joy when his daughter was selected for her first Olympics back in September, but he insists he's not a pushy dad. "She's never been in my shadow. She's carved out her achievements herself."
Despite flying through the air for much of her life, Margaux is down-to-earth, humble about her talents, and feels no extra pressure as the daughter of a Kiwi legend. "We're very close and alike, but I'm my own person," she says.
But when she does need him, he's there to catch her fall, says Margaux, adding that AJ's "love and support" helped her through a tough period in 2020. After injuries left her with concussions, she struggled with depression, lethargy and suicidal thoughts. She felt "terrified" to talk about it.
"I was scared people would think I was weak, but I'm so glad I asked for help. I know now that to let others help you is a sign of strength. We're not meant to be alone. After I got well, it was so important to me to tell people that they don't have to battle on their own."
Supporting others is another trait that AJ instilled in her.
"It's a value we share," he says. "We both enjoy helping people pump up their self-esteem. I like to encourage young people to get out of their comfort zones – simply to exist on the planet is not enough. I've always encouraged my kids to live life to the max, but with good moral values. Go for your own dreams and help others achieve theirs. Above all, enjoy life!"
"Have fun," were AJ's last words to Margaux before she flew off to China for the Games. Unfortunately, families cannot accompany athletes to the Olympics because of pandemic restrictions.
Margaux recalls, "Dad didn't say much as he couldn't speak with tears. He gets pretty stressed out at events."
AJ will be watching the Games with family in France with some "nice Champagne" and a box of tissues. He admits, "I get very emotional. It's lovely to see her doing amazing stuff, but I'm starting to get a bit teary now just talking about it. Whether she wins a medal or not, I know she'll be doing her best and I'm so proud."
Margaux will be the first female athlete to represent Aotearoa in the Freeski Big
Air competition, included in the Olympics for the first time this year. She says Big Air has been compared to skiing off a mountain or cliff – like a bungy jump on skis, without the rope.
"You ski off a 60-foot [18m] ramp at high speed, which launches you in the air, then you get points for your tricks – how you spin and jump."
She's also competing in Freeski Slopestyle, an event that combines jumps and
rail stunts.
Both events require a high level of skill and bravery, which Margaux also gets from Dad.
"You'd be crazy not to have some nerves, but it's also exciting knowing you are about to fly through the air," she says.
Growing up with two older brothers in Manigod, a small town in the French Alps, Margaux has been on skis since she was 3. "We live close to La Clusaz ski resort," she tells. "The chair lift is closer than the playground. I did ski racing first, but I was drawn to the challenge of freestyle."
When AJ visited Russia in 2014 to open a bungy site, Margaux went with him to watch the Sochi Games, igniting her Olympic dream. "I looked at the women skiers and thought, 'I want to do that.'"
Now she's about to achieve her goal, she grins, "I hope I can inspire other women
to do something that maybe they thought they couldn't, even if it's not related to
sport. Face fear, follow your dreams and take that leap into the unknown."
Where to get help:
• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)
• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)
• Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 (available 24/7)
• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)
• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (12pm to 11pm)
• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)
• Anxiety helpline: 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY) (available 24/7)
• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155
If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.