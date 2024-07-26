Advice: How do I get my 14-year-old daughter to open up to me about her love life?

Your daughter is trying to find her own voice, her autonomy, and the studies are clear that using attentive listening and praise for her honesty work far better than any other technique. To break through, you need to move into more creativity and connection. For instance, ask thoughtful questions, use examples, listen carefully and look for opportunities to do this in small doses. “Janet, I was reminded the other day … when I was 14, I was in like/love with Justin, but he was a real jerk. I didn’t see it; I just wanted him to like me. I was so crushed when he dated my friend, even when he never liked me. It was the worst.” Then you pause to feel how she is receiving your story. If your daughter seems open, you can ask: “Have you ever felt like that? Have any friends?” If your daughter doesn’t take the bait, stay quiet. You are essentially putting lots of lines in the water and waiting. If you push – “Janet, tell me how you relate to my story,” or “I know you feel the same way, and I learned to love myself and you will, too” – you will spoil the communication. Trying to connect with your daughter on this level can feel infuriatingly slow, but trust that these statements will land. You also want to pick your moments to open these conversations by paying attention to both of your energy. If you know she is keyed up from a text exchange or call, wait. If you feel like you need to “tell her” or “teach her” something, wait. Teens are allergic to parental neediness, so choose a moment that feels safe and easy. I find that walking, driving, cooking, shooting hoops, etc. are better and lower-pressure times to breach touchy subjects, but you know your daughter best.

For more support in these tough topics of romantic intimacy, I turned to the book The Birds, The Bees, and The Elephant in the Room by Rachel Coler Mulholland. Mulholland describes four types of intimacies – emotional, mental, spiritual and physical – and says all four can be assessed when it comes to a romantic partner or in any relationship. Mulholland’s approach of asking, “Does my partner tick the boxes of intimacy? How many?” can help your young teen start assessing and judging her romances. Mulholland’s book also includes sample scripts that you can use to create your own conversations with your daughter.

However you approach this, do not give up. Practice listening, listening, listening, and when she tells you something that’s hard to hear, like, “I just know I am not as pretty as my friends,” train yourself to say, “That feeling must really suck,” hug her and just wait. While painful for both of you, simply being with her in her big emotions is enough. Oh, and go see Inside Out 2 together. Good luck.