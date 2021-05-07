Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

A teenager mistakenly moved into a senior living complex. TikTok loves it

5 minutes to read
Madison Kohout, 19, has shared on TikTok her experiences of moving into an apartment complex for older adults. Photo / Madison Kohout TikTok

Madison Kohout, 19, has shared on TikTok her experiences of moving into an apartment complex for older adults. Photo / Madison Kohout TikTok

New York Times
By: Jesus Jiménez

After living for a week in an apartment complex for older adults, Madison Kohout, 19, discovered why she was the youngest resident by decades.

When Madison Kohout, 19, moved into her new apartment complex, she

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.