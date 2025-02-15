“I was cracking up,” said Hernandez, 29, who moved to the neighbourhood with her husband five months ago and had met Turner once or twice in passing. “I just thought it was so sweet.”

She was impressed Turner went door-to-door delivering the hand-made invitations, which also said, “Food and drinks on offer.”

Turner's hand-written invitation for “A Celebration of Winter". The Washington Post has blurred private information, including Turner's address, phone number and email address. Photo / Michelle Hernandez

“People don’t really do that anymore,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez figured others might find the personally delivered invite charming, too.

Their interaction was captured on Hernandez’s Ring camera, and she decided to post a clip of it on TikTok. The video went viral, garnering more than 1.3 million views. When the Instagram account Good News Movement shared it, thousands of comments poured in.

“It just kept blowing up,” Hernandez said. “It’s been crazy.”

No one was more stunned than Turner himself.

“I didn’t expect any of this,” said Turner, adding he isn’t disclosing the name of his neighbourhood to ensure the party doesn’t get out of hand, as strangers on social media have asked to come.

Turner started throwing an annual neighbourhood winter party at his home after his wife died in 2022. He supplies all the snacks and drinks for the event, and asks that guests “bring only a smile.”

“My wife is gone now, so it gives me something to keep me busy,” said Turner, who has lived in the neighbourhood for about 15 years.

Turner celebrating his birthday with his wife Susan in 2018. Photo / Elizabeth Mackey

He and his wife regularly hosted their neighbours for gatherings at their home.

“I have lived in five countries and 16 states, and I’ve had more friends here than any other place,” Turner said. “I just love to see them all.”

Turner thought throwing an annual party would be a good way to “keep those friendships percolating”, and also bring newer neighbors such as Hernandez into the fold. He invited 24 people to the party, most of whom RSVP’d “yes” – including Hernandez and her husband.

“I’m going to get these people in one room, and maybe they’ll get to know each other,” said Turner, who has three children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, none of whom live nearby.

Turner’s daughter, Elizabeth Mackey, said her father’s neighbors are always looking out for him, especially since he’s been on his own.

“They’re just the nicest people,” said Mackey, 62, who lives in the Bay Area.

Mackey described her dad as a social guy who delights in engaging with people. She wasn’t surprised to learn he was planning another winter gathering.

“He’s way more social [than me] and has way more friends than I do,” she said. “He doesn’t just sit around. He’s actively having people over for dinner, or he’s going to the theatre or to lunch. He’s always out there.”

Turner said meeting new people and maintaining old friendships is what keeps him going.

“I think maybe that’s why I’m still alive,” he said.

Although Turner worked for the US Forest Service for 30 years, he also has a degree in fine art.

“I like to draw and write,” he said, noting he writes letters by hand and usually adds some artistic elements. “I’ve always done it; it just seemed like what you do.”

While many people email and text to communicate, Turner said he prefers snail mail – or chatting in person.

“I still have about five correspondents; we write to each other on paper with fountain pens,” said Turner. “I’m not big into electronics.”

So when it came time to make the invitations for his winter party, Turner took pen to paper.

“It’s fun for me,” he said.

Turner with his granddaughter Caitlin and great-granddaughter Ruby in 2018. Photo / Elizabeth Mackey

Still, he did not anticipate anyone – much less thousands of strangers on the internet – taking such pleasure in his invitation.

“Doug is the neighbour we all need right now,” someone commented on the video.

‘THE WHOLE NEIGHBORHOOD BETTER SHOW UP,” another wrote.

“Protect this man at all costs,” said a third.

Many wrote they would check back on February 16 for an update.

Some people and even businesses have offered to send Turner food and drinks for his soiree, and strangers have requested his address seeking to write him cards and send him goodies. Mackey shared a friend’s business address where people can send mail to Turner, if they wish.

Mackey said dozens of letters for her dad have already arrived.

“What made me happy is how people got the message: Here’s this person who took the time to go door-to-door to his neighbours and reach out,” she said. “That isn’t done anymore, and it really resonated with people.”

Turner said he is looking forward to reading cards from his fans – who he referred to as his new friends.

“I certainly love getting letters,” he said, adding he will try to respond to as many as he can. “I’ll have to buy a bunch of paper and fill up my fountain pen.”

Turner said he hopes his winter party inspires others to initiate their own neighbourhood gatherings, or simply make more of an effort to connect with their community.

“I can gladly design the invitation for them,” he said.