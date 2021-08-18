Watch: Couple's revenge on 'crazy' neighbour goes viral

One couple’s revenge on ‘crazy’ neighbour goes viral on TikTok. Video / @megancreid21 via TikTok

A couple has waged war on their "crazy neighbour" who allegedly installed five security cameras and pointed them all at their house.

US woman Megan made the discovery after a less-than-subtle camera was attached to the neighbour's window, with the camera pointing directly on to their property.

Feeling like their privacy has been somewhat breached, Megan and her partner came up with a cunning plan to seek revenge, and it has since gone viral.

In a video uploaded to TikTok, Megan's fiance is seen climbing up a ladder to hang sheets on the line in a bid to block the neighbour's view.

"When your crazy neighbour has five cameras pointed at your front door/driveway … you put up a clothesline."

In another video, Megan hangs up more washing, completely blocking the view from the neighbour's property.

"The final product!" she wrote.

Megan said the sheets have helped to block the cameras. Photo / TikTok / @megancreid21

In another clip, she zoomed in on the five cameras, which she claims face her property.

To make matters worse, Megan claims the neighbour then called the police.

"She called the police and they laughed."

Megan uploaded a TikTok video of her fiance climbing up a ladder to hang sheets on the line apparently to block their neighbour's view. Photo / @megancreid21 / TikTok

It appears things have since escalated. Megan later posted a video where showed an alarm going off every time she was in the garden with her dog.

"She was setting off an alarm every time I let my dogs out in a fenced yard …"

Her video has racked up more than 2.3 million views, and led to thousands commenting on the neighbour's alleged invasion of privacy.

One said: "I do not understand how people are allowed to do this!"

Another added: "I bet she sits and watched all day long bc she has nothing better to do with her sad life."