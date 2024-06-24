Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

5 ways to give up the idea of a perfect life and build a sustainable one

Washington Post
By Christopher W.T. Miller, MD
5 mins to read
Struggling with unmet life goals? Learn how to live true to your values and find balance. Photo / 123rf

Struggling with unmet life goals? Learn how to live true to your values and find balance. Photo / 123rf

Dr Christopher Miller is a psychiatrist and psychoanalyst practising at the University of Maryland Medical Centre and an associate professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

OPINION

We all have dreams and what we consider markers of success, whether personal or professional - good health, a satisfying job, a loving family, financial stability or something else. While some people achieve these goals in balanced and sustainable ways, others find it challenging.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle