If we want our dreams to become reality, we must first turn them into goals. Photo / 123rf

If we want our dreams to become reality, we must first turn them into goals. Photo / 123rf



Every one of us has dreams and goals in life. Dreaming is expansive and belongs to the realm of imagination allowing us room for creative expression. It is a world with no limits, waiting for the stroke of inspired action to strike, infuse it with life and bring it into form.

Dreaming is easy, but manifesting dreams to reality, taking them from the incorporeal, intangible world to the corporeal, tangible world of form where we are empowered to enjoy them is the real challenge we're faced with.

If we want our dreams to become reality, we must first turn them into goals. Goals require mental planning and consistent action.

"It may take a few more attempts or many attempts but success is only achieved and granted once dreams are put into action."

How dreams differ from goals:

Although dreams are inspiring, goals can be life-changing. We think about dreams but act on goals. Even when we're sleeping, we can dream. Goals, on the other hand, require conscious and consistent effort/action.

Dreams are based on visions created from an unlimited playground of ideas that allow our minds to envision and play with inspiration sent from the heart. But they still live within the intangible realm and can only be enjoyed when we mentally revisit there.

Goals, on the other hand, are action-oriented. Unlike free-wheeling dreams, they require we take specific, action steps. It is action that seals the deal when it comes to manifesting our dreams and reaching our goals in the tangible world of form.

Dreams are free to everyone, goals come with a price tag attached that most often includes laser focus, sweat and tears. They are an energy exchange and require us to give in order to receive. Action steps can include one or both physical action and mental action (as in planning, however, the mental act of planning must be followed through with appropriate action to complete creation).

Goals are empowered to actively change something in our lives. Everything from a career change to reaching our health and fitness goals can be achieved with the right mental attitude, followed by action steps. Although dreams are entertaining, they don't move energy and therefore don't change anything.

For example, one may continually dream about a slim, fit, healthy body but without action steps to change and shift lifestyles, the dream remains just that, an intangible, unrealised dream. Acting by joining a gym or exercise class and focusing on improving diet are the steps empowered to complete the slim, fit, and healthy body vision/potential so vivid when dreaming.

Wanting a slim, firm, and toned body is a dream, hitting the gym every day and focusing on and eating a nutrient-dense diet is a goal.

Dreams allow us to imagine anything without a time limit but are often unattainable, while goals are measurable, grounded by reality and achievable to be considered a true goal.

Stating "I will lose five pounds by the end of the week" is a goal but saying you want to lose weight without any specifics as to how it will be done is a dream.

Dreams are internal, not to be enjoyed with our physical senses, while goals manifest where we feel and enjoy sensually the results of our efforts. Even reaching a state of peace internally (a very lofty goal to reach for!) reflects and plays out in our life externally.

Goals require focus and planning, a blueprint to follow while dreams are void of boundaries or directions. It may be fun to imagine yourself six feet tall, but if you're an adult and 5'4" there is no chance of it happening.

"A dream without a goal is nothing more than wishful thinking." Goals require commitment and dedication. Dreams are wishy-washy and come and go without effort.

Being inspired and tapping into the powers of dreaming and imagination by visualising begin the process of creation, but acting by "just doing it" and following each step through to the end, complete the process.

"Doing it" is a proclamation of faith that we really want something and a statement of belief that it can be done. It sets the energy exchange in motion that completes the process of creation in the world of form.

It "takes two to tango". Success in life is granted to the wise, those who continually engage and marry their visions to their goals.

Carolyn Hansen is co-owner Anytime Fitness