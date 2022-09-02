Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Carolyn Hansen: 5 reasons that muscle matters … a lot

Carolyn Hansen
By
4 mins to read
Building muscle is key to better health. Photo / 123rf

Building muscle is key to better health. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Most of us would like to live a long and healthy life so we look for the best methods to maintain our youth and wellness for as long as possible.

We don't just want

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei