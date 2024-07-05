Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Lonely Planet book author Anita Isalska learns about life and death from cultures around the world

By Anita Isalska
5 mins to read
However harrowing it is to think about death, other country's rituals and celebrations can encourage us to live fuller lives. Photo / 123rf

However harrowing it is to think about death, other country's rituals and celebrations can encourage us to live fuller lives. Photo / 123rf

Researching a book led to revelations about living a fuller life for author Anita Isalska.

Across multitudes of world cultures, a few things hold universally true. We live and die, celebrate and mourn,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle