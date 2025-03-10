Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

32 ways to live happier at home

By Mari-Jane Williams
Washington Post·
9 mins to read

Small changes, such as better sleep, thoughtful decor and greenery, can boost happiness. Photo / 123rf

Small changes, such as better sleep, thoughtful decor and greenery, can boost happiness. Photo / 123rf

Happiness is a loaded word and a subjective – and often elusive – goal. There are more accessible targets: Contentment. Peace. Comfort. Reduced stress. And if there’s one place we all deserve to feel any or all of these things, it’s in our homes. Whether you

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle