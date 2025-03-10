32 ways to live happier at home

2. Pay attention to your environment. Ideally, your room is dark, quiet and cool – think 18-23C.

3. Consider cooling bedding, whether it’s a mattress, pillow or sheets. This can be particularly helpful for “hot” sleepers.

4. Go for a bigger bed. If encroaching kids and pets are cramping your style, a mega-mattress might help. You can easily fit a family of four and a dog the size of a small car in the 2.7m-by-2.7m Alaskan king. Just make sure your room can accommodate the size and weight before you buy.

5. Conquer your cover wars. With the Scandinavian sleep method, couples share a bed but have separate bedding. That means no more waking up in the middle of the night with no blankets.

6. Or carve out your own space entirely. For more extreme situations (think: snoring or restless sleepers), many couples have turned to separate beds – or even bedrooms – with no regrets.

Getting the environment right in your bedroom – including temperature, linen and space – can lead to better sleep. Photo / 123rf

Paint it happy

People love to debate the merits of neutrals versus bold colours in home designs. Grey, in particular, is constantly getting shade. But we’re calling nonsense on the whole thing. Paint choices are entirely subjective and in the end, the only thing that matters is that the colour makes you happy.

7. Get cosy. For a warm, inviting vibe, try a deep, rich shade.

8. Give your bedroom a soothing makeover, using a hue conducive to rest.

9. Bring the outdoors in. If being in nature is your jam, try a green shade.

10. Go bold. To push the paint colour envelope a bit, consider a Technicolor hue.

11. Don’t dismiss white. Although it’s often dismissed as a non-colour, white comes in an endless array of subtly distinctive options, and the right one could be exactly what your room needs to spark joy.

The case for clutter, but not too much

After years of enthusiastic decluttering pegged to the idea that our stuff hinders our happiness and has a negative effect on our mental health, it seems there may be a counter-movement afoot. Forget Swedish death cleaning. Even Marie Kondo has learned to embrace a bit of chaos. Maybe, as Britt Peterson wrote for us, keeping the stuff you have instead of endlessly buying stuff only to get rid of it and buy more stuff is a better path to true contentment. Okay, but what if all of that stuff stresses you out? And the idea of cleaning is completely overwhelming?

12. Retrain yourself. Think you’re so hopelessly disorganised that you can’t possibly get your space in order? Think again. Even the messiest person can learn to be more organised with small changes, like breaking tidying into 15-minute chunks or taking a “ski slope” approach to the task (zigzagging from one part of a room to another while cleaning).

13. Start small. Brogan Ingram, a TikToker who cleans hoarders’ homes, knows how overwhelming it can be just to get going. Instead of trying to clean an entire room at once, she suggests tackling one tiny corner or surface in one room.

14. Have a friend keep you company while you work. Ingram says this strategy, known as “body doubling”, can reduce distraction and procrastination, making frustrating tasks a bit less daunting.

15. Adjust your expectations. Instead of going for perfection, set your sights on good enough. As long as you address things that could be a health issue (chopping boards that have been used with raw meat, for example), a little mess isn’t going to hurt anyone.

16. Be kind to yourself. If ADHD or mental health issues stand between you and a more organised home, cut yourself some slack. No one is going to judge you for having some dishes in your sink. And if all else fails, simply close the door on the mess and go about your life until you feel more ready to tackle it.

Even Marie Kondo has admitted to keeping a bit of clutter – perfection isn’t always necessary for happiness. Photo / 123rf

Happy pets, happy life

Having pets around can really boost your happiness quotient – but not if your four-legged friends are miserable. (See: Cats peeing on furniture and dogs chewing through that favourite pair of shoes.) If they are giving sad vibes, little routine changes can go a long way to boosting their mood.

17. Let your cat roam outdoors. Start slowly to ease them into it. And supervise your cat at all times – perhaps by creating a “catio” or using a leash – to avoid putting birds and other wildlife (or your pet) at risk.

18. Find some friends for your dog. Research shows companionship, either from humans or other dogs, plays a big part in dogs’ happiness. If your canine pal is misbehaving or seems anxious, it might be time for some playmates.

Having pets around can really boost your happiness. Photo / 123rf

Add some greenery

If a pet feels like a bit too much of a commitment for you, houseplants are a lower-maintenance alternative that have also been shown to make people happier at home.

19. Choose the right plant for your skill set. If you’re new to plant parenting or short on time, there are plenty of accessible options that even the greenest novice is unlikely to kill. Once you’ve conquered the pothos and snake plants, try a prayer plant or another more challenging variety.

20. Talk to your plants. The jury is out on whether it benefits the plants, but experts say having a nonjudgmental sounding board may well help us.

Talking to houseplants might not help them, but it can be therapeutic for humans. Photo / 123rf

Or just head outside

You don’t have to go all in on forest bathing to reap the mental health benefits of time spent outdoors. If you have a yard, no matter how small, here are some little (and big!) things you can do to give it and yourself a lift.

21. Create a fuss-free garden. Yes, it’s possible to have a beautiful but minimalist outdoor space. Taking a simpler approach also means you will have more time to relax and enjoy the fruits of your (low-lift) labour.

22. Invite wildlife to the party. Even some animals we typically consider a nuisance (yes, we do mean squirrels) can be fun to watch. Or if you’re not down with the pesky rodents, there are plenty of other two, four and six-legged friends you can attract: birds, frogs and butterflies.

23. Put in an above-ground pool. Go on. You know you want to do it.

Disrupting daily habits, even in minor ways, can spark creativity and provide a psychological boost. Photo / 123rf

Get a little woo-woo

Ideally, your home is a place of respite from all the noise and stress of the outside world. There are plenty of ways to achieve this: tuning out the news, staying off social media or carving out a comfortable place to curl up with a book and a cuppa. Want to take it a step further?

24. Try creating a dedicated space for meditation. It doesn’t have to be an entire room; a corner or closet with a comfortable place to sit and a focal point works just as well.

25. Attack unpleasant smells. To make your nose happier, you can use charcoal bags to absorb odours or open the windows for some fresh air. Or try a candle, diffuser or oils.

26. Explore the spectrum of colourful sound. Everyone knows about white noise, but it turns out there’s a whole spectrum of “colourful” noises for different purposes. Want to fall asleep? Think pink. Or go for green noise if you are looking to relax.

Deep-breathing techniques like box breathing or 4-7-8 breathing can help induce a calmer state of mind. Photo / 123rf

Design for happiness

Don’t overlook interior design as part of your strategy. Surrounding yourself with art, books, colours and decorative items that make you feel good (hello, “dopamine decor”) can help you feel happy every time you walk into your home. Once you’ve identified those serotonin-boosting items, here’s how to pull it all together.

27. Create negative space. Intentional blank spaces around art and decorative objects give your eyes a place to rest. It can help focal points shine, add interest and allow your room to breathe.

28. Be mindful of how you hang art. Height, symmetry and balance should all factor into how you arrange pieces on the wall, to achieve a pleasing effect.

29. Include something quirky or even ugly in each room; designers say it can make the space more interesting. Not everything has to be beautiful. So that means the hamburger stool you covet? Totally fair game.

30. Consider rearranging your books. You can sort them alphabetically, by subject or by colour – it doesn’t matter. You’re not building the Library of Congress here.

31. Add some luxurious touches. You don’t have to break the bank to do it; there are plenty of ways to fancy up your space without spending a fortune.

32. Don’t skip nice things just because you have kids. Experts say you don’t have to sacrifice quality – or beauty – when your children are young. Find stuff that will stand up to the wear and tear now, and work for the long haul.