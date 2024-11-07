Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

10 tools for forgiving yourself and moving forward with your life

By Susan Shapiro
Washington Post·
6 mins to read
Lack of self-forgiveness can not only be harmful psychologically but also medically, according to experts. Photo / Getty Images

Lack of self-forgiveness can not only be harmful psychologically but also medically, according to experts. Photo / Getty Images

People are often much harder on themselves than others.

When I felt slighted by our couples therapist a while back, I overreacted and caused a stir. My husband left him a message, demanding an apology.

My therapist eventually said he was sorry, and I forgave him, but my spouse held

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle