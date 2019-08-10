Newbie

33 Broadway, Newmarket

Ph: (09) 520 0798

WE SPENT: $54 (2 people)

We arrived:

Three weeks after opening its polished glass doors, Newbie has already delivered a worthy reputation of tempting bypassers to take a peek inside and, if they're lucky, as nearly every table may be occupied, having a bite to eat. Located on the corner of Newmarket's Broadway and Davis Cres, this joyful eatery with its modern colouring beaming through clear glass is hard to miss. Stepping inside, we were met with friendly staff who, despite the hustle and bustle, did their best to accommodate late arrivals for brunch. The menu was compiled of all the classic brunch staples - omelette, eggs benedict, french toast, big breakfast - but each dish was crafted with a unique Asian-style twist, such a miso sumac hollandaise for the benedict. I was eager to take my first bite.

We ate:

Being bold I decided to opt for the most exotic-looking dish on the menu - the breakfast ramen bowl ($15.50). It included a mushroom broth, enoki, shitake, pickled radish, baby sorrel and Zealong black tea marbled egg. My neighbour ogled my dish as it arrived. I didn't know her but the appetising meal prompted her to say: "Oooh I wanted to try that, let me know how it tastes.'' Despite my uncertainty of tasting ramen for breakfast, I assured her I was pleasantly surprised and recommended she give it a go. My brunch-buddy opted for "taco time", which included pulled pork, crushed black beans, lime and chive sour cream with a spicy apple corn salsa ($21). She was satisfied with the dish but commented, "It was nothing special." Our coffees, brewed with Atomic Coffee Roaster's Velcoe blend, we agreed were above average.

We observed:

Happy vibes echoed through this cheerful cafe with the carefully selected decor, including the dried flowers hanging above the counter and colourful palm trees spread across the walls. The cabinet food was beyond compare, with a wide variation of beautifully decorated treats. Our meals were delivered reasonably quickly and the service was friendly. I'll be back.