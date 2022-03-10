Lucas Lambert, left, Ben Lambert and Niamh Gedye. Photo / David Haxton

Three Paraparaumu College students have impressed at the National Track and Field Championships.

Ben Lambert, Lucas Lambert and Niamh Gedye, who were part of the Wellington team, took part in the championships held in Hawke's Bay.

It was also the first time the trio, who are Paraparaumu Track and Field Club members, had entered the national championships.

Ben, 17, took part in the U18 100m and 200m finals.

He finished second in the 100m in a personal best time of 10.98s.

It was an incredibly tight finish: the winner recording 10.95s and the third placegetter 11s.

"It was good to get under the 11-second barrier.

"I had run the time [10.99s] in late January at a meet at the same track actually.

"I was happy to just make the final because it was my first senior nationals."

In the 200m he finished sixth, which was still good considering it's not his main event.

"I was just pleased to make the final and compete."

Lucas, 15, a recent recipient of a Nick Willis Scholarship, took part in the U18 high jump final where he cleared 1.83m and equalled his personal best height (at the Colgate Games in Wellington).

"I got fifth equal, which was pretty good.

"I wasn't hoping for a medal or anything because I'm obviously only 15 and was competing in the U18s so I've got two more years.

"I was hoping for a personal best, which I didn't quite get but still managed to equal it, which was good."

Niamh, 15, took part in the U18 100m and 200m finals.

"I came sixth in the 100m final with a time of 12.50s, which I was happy with."

In the 200m she sustained an ankle injury in the heats but still qualified for the final.

"I had an ankle strapped up and finished about eighth in over-26s which I wasn't happy with.

"But overall, I was stoked to be able to go to the event, and I'm looking forward to going to more.

"My goal was really to get into the finals which I achieved."