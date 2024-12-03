“There will be more practice with the smaller white because in the worlds the rules are a little bit different to what we normally play, and it’s reds and yellows, not bigs and smalls.

“I will also be working on my fitness because the tournament is two weeks long. I think you need to be semi-fit because it’s more mental than physical, but playing two to three hours a day, you have to make sure your body is up to it. If your body isn’t up to it, your mind will get a bit weak.”

He’s saving hard and trying to get some sponsors too.

“I need to raise at least $12,000 based on what we’ve researched so far with airfares, accommodation ... ”

Wells knows his teammates well and will be catching up with them at various tournaments such as the South Island and North Island championships and the nationals before the world championships.

“With the team that has been selected, we can beat anyone.”

Brent Wells in the Waikanae Chartered Club. Photo / David Haxton

There were fewer chances in pool compared to snooker so a player had to make the most of opportunities, he said.

“Every one of our team is capable of clearing the table without the other guy getting a shot - but that’s the standard you have to be at.

“I think our team is probably the best New Zealand team I’ve seen for a long time.”

Other members of the team were Adam Lilley, Bayden Jackson, Healey White, Des Wilcox, Kyri Michaelides and Ryan King, while a wildcard is yet to be chosen.

Wells estimated “at least 15 to 20 teams” to take part in the world championships.

“We know what to expect.”

Being part of a team environment was appealing.

“I’ve always been a team player so I’m looking forward to everyone supporting each other and New Zealand trying to bring home the championship.”

Wells lives in Whitby, north of Wellington, but travels to Kāpiti’s Waikanae Chartered Club where he practises and plays against some of the best pool players in the Wellington region on top-grade tables.

He got into cue sports when he started playing snooker at the Porirua Club when he was 20.

One day snooker legend Harry Haenga came up to him.

“Harry said ‘Looks like you’ve played this game before’ but I hadn’t so he gave me a couple of pointers. I practised solidly with him for six months.”

Two years later he went to England and played on the professional circuit but it only lasted four months because of sponsorship issues.

He took seven years off to pursue a professional golf career, even playing with Michael Campbell and Lynette Brookie, before he was introduced to the world of pool at 29.

Wells has won numerous snooker, eight-ball, nine-ball and 10-ball titles at club, regional, national and international competitions.

Some of the highlights have included being ranked the number one nine-ball player nationally, and captaining the Pot Blacks in eight-ball and nine-ball.