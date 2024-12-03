“There will be more practice with the smaller white because in the worlds the rules are a little bit different to what we normally play, and it’s reds and yellows, not bigs and smalls.
“I will also be working on my fitness because the tournament is two weeks long. I think you need to be semi-fit because it’s more mental than physical, but playing two to three hours a day, you have to make sure your body is up to it. If your body isn’t up to it, your mind will get a bit weak.”
He’s saving hard and trying to get some sponsors too.
“I’ve always been a team player so I’m looking forward to everyone supporting each other and New Zealand trying to bring home the championship.”
Wells lives in Whitby, north of Wellington, but travels to Kāpiti’s Waikanae Chartered Club where he practises and plays against some of the best pool players in the Wellington region on top-grade tables.
He got into cue sports when he started playing snooker at the Porirua Club when he was 20.
One day snooker legend Harry Haenga came up to him.
“Harry said ‘Looks like you’ve played this game before’ but I hadn’t so he gave me a couple of pointers. I practised solidly with him for six months.”
Two years later he went to England and played on the professional circuit but it only lasted four months because of sponsorship issues.