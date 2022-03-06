The Paraparaumu Maternity Unit is continuing to operate as normal.

Apart from the Paraparaumu Maternity Unit (PMU), the nearest places for Kāpiti residents to give birth are the Wellington or Palmerston North hospitals or the Kenepuru Maternity Unit.

Like all district health boards, Capital & Coast is making contingency plans as Covid-19 and Omicron cases increase and staff are affected.

With rumours swirling around social media that the unit at the Kāpiti Health Centre might be closing, Capital & Coast DHB and Hutt Valley DHB director of provider services Joy Farley has said the unit will remain open for as long as there are staff available.

The Paraparaumu Maternity Unit.

"There are currently eight registered midwives working at the unit, and no changes have been made to the current provision of service as a result of illness.

"It is our intention that the unit remains open for as long as we have staff available, and we are working with our staff and the lead maternity carer (LMC) teams based in Kāpiti to try to ensure this."

Sahra Kress, who is part of Nīkau Midwives, said the Paraparaumu Maternity Unit is a beloved birthing facility for many women, who passionately describe their positive experiences birthing there.

"Midwives who provide birth care at PMU are fierce advocates for this exceptional facility, are fully trained and capable of emergency care, have close working relationships with medical staff in Wellington Hospital and witness the benefits a local birthing centre offers.

"The unit is ideally set up to support natural birth with an excellent birthing pool, outdoor space, quiet post-birth recovery rooms, and all necessary measures to manage unexpected complications.

"We think it's absolutely essential that PMU remains open to offer low-risk women a safe place to birth.

"Some women will labour so quickly that if they did not have a local birth facility they would likely deliver en route to Wellington."

Sahra said birth in transit is not only stressful, but can result in increased risk.

"By avoiding unnecessary interventions in hospital, low-risk women who birth at PMU have exceptionally good outcomes, feel empowered by their positive experiences, and are well supported by partners in a comfortable, homely environment."

However, like all DHBs, Joy Farley said Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast DHBs have detailed planning in place to try to mitigate the impact of Omicron and Covid-19 on patients and service users.

"With our maternity services, this planning includes a range of potential contingencies and escalation plans to ensure the safety of birthing women and their babies in our region," Joy said.



"The contingencies take into account the possibility of a reduction in the region's maternity workforce – in both a hospital and a community setting, including the LMC workforce that is not employed by the DHBs".

The unit is extremely important to the community because it supports the work of the Kāpiti-based LMC teams such as Kāpiti Midwives, Nīkau Midwives and other community-based LMCs.

"The flow-on effects of a positive, empowering birth means women continue on their mothering journey in an optimal state, connected with their babies and close to their families," Sahra said.

In 2020, midwife Joanna Ramsay was recognised for nearly 25 years of work with the Paraparaumu Maternity Unit, being nominated as a finalist for a Capital & Coast District Health Board award for her outstanding contribution to midwifery.

At the time she said, "I just love it here, but hardly anyone knows about it".

"People think going to a hospital is safer but at a primary birthing facility, we look after you postnatally. To start birthing here is ideal, it empowers women in their birthing process and early parenting.

"It's a big deal going through labour and giving birth and we are able to give the women and their baby some time, a space, and some kind attention and education."

Joy said should the situation change, they will advise Kāpiti-based LMCs and local pregnant women accordingly.



"Women and whanau can be assured that safe and supportive care remains available in the region and that anyone in need of hospital-level or emergency care will receive it."

About the Paraparaumu Maternity Unit

• The Paraparaumu Maternity Unit is in a wing of the Kāpiti Health Centre, Warrimoo St, Paraparaumu, and is a part of the Wellington Regional Hospitals Women's Health Service.

• The unit is a primary birthing facility. While you are at the unit you are under the care of your lead maternity carer (LMC), your chosen midwife.

• There are two beds and a birthing pool.

• Booking into the unit is done under the assumption you are healthy and well, that you have no underlying health issues and that you will remain well throughout your pregnancy.

• The current evidence shows women who have had good antenatal care and are assessed as low risk for complications are likely to give birth to healthy babies and need fewer interventions if they are supported to give birth in a primary maternity unit.