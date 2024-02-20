Author Trish Rossiter with Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Northland manager Bill Edwards.

The story of a Waikanae woman’s search to find the final resting place of her great-great-grandfather is now in print.

A copy of Finding Thomas – a personal account of retired Wellington schoolteacher and Waikanae resident Trish Rossiter’s quest to learn more about her ancestor Thomas Skinner – was gifted to the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Northland office recently in recognition of the support from staff members who helped with Rossiter’s research.

Thomas Skinner first appears in the historical record as a somewhat slight 19-year-old sailor who had learned his craft as an apprentice in the British Merchant Navy.

It was Skinner who was at the helm of the Hannah – a barely seaworthy ship described by missionary Reverend Samuel Ironside as “a death trap” – as it tried, and failed, to negotiate the notorious sand bar heading into Kāwhia Harbour in September 1840.

Ironside recorded the terrifying situation as the schooner met its inevitable end, pounded by surf and ultimately washing up on a sandy beach.

“I shall never forget the pale, frightened appearance of the boy ... who was at the helm, as he looked towards the ugly breakers that seemed ready to engulf us. In answer to a word from the captain, he gasped out, ‘She won’t answer to the helm, sir.’ Our doom seemed inevitable.”

The boy was none other than Skinner.

“Goodness only knows what extenuating circumstances had led him to joining the crew of a vessel that was so patently unseaworthy,” Rossiter wrote in the book.

Skinner and the missionary passengers survived the wreck, however – an event that would have profound repercussions on the young man’s life.

Family history records that at the point when Skinner feared for his life, he made a bargain with God that if he survived, he would serve him for the rest of his life.

From this point on he committed himself to the work of the Wesleyan mission, which took Skinner, his later wife Hannah, and their family to a number of stations in the North Island, eventually leading them to Waimā in the Far North.

Known for his proficiency in te reo Māori, Skinner died at the Waimā Mission in 1866 at the age of 45.

Interspersed with the biographical information about Skinner and his family is the story of Rossiter’s own journey of discovery – all of which elevates Finding Thomas beyond just history or a biography.

Rossiter’s personal quest to “find Thomas” was ultimately successful, resulting in something of a surprise.

Research revealed Skinner had been buried at the historic cemetery next to the Māngungu Mission at Horeke, and not at the site of the Waimā Wesleyan mission – about a 20-minute drive away – as originally thought.

Images of the Māngungu Mission cemetery contained within a 2011 archaeological survey supplied by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga showed dozens of burial plots scattered across the hillside, rather than in orderly rows.

Additional research by Heritage New Zealand Northland manager Bill Edwards revealed a plot number assigned to Skinner – 59.

Skinner had been found – and the wider family has since erected a memorial stone commemorating Skinner as beloved husband to Hannah and devoted father to their nine children, as well as his years of service to Māori communities as a Wesleyan catechist and teacher for 20 years.

“Trish’s story of discovering the final resting place of her great-great-grandfather – while also telling the story of Thomas, his wife Hannah and their children – is a wonderfully personal account of her family’s story that many New Zealanders will relate to,” Edwards said.

“Finding Thomas’ grave and the unveiling of a headstone there brings a great sense of closure to this fascinating story.”

Finding Thomas is available for purchase – contact mt.rossiter@xtra.co.nz for more information.