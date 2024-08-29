Advertisement
Kāpiti kaumātua Karl Farrell gets community support for cancer treatment

Karl Farrell with his daughter Levi. His whānau has lived in the Paekākāriki area for generations.

A Kāpiti kaumatua says he has received lots of support from the community after his cancer diagnosis.

Karl Farrell, from Paekākāriki, has been diagnosed with lung and throat cancer, with a medication bill of $13,000 every three weeks. His Keytruda medication will not be funded by Pharmac until later this year.

A Givealittle page for Farrell’s medical costs was set up in early August by Paekākāriki Informed Community Inc has raised almost $26,000 so far, meaning community support has paid for Farrell’s first dose of medicine, with the next one not too far away.

Farrell has lived in Paekākāriki for almost 65 years, with just a couple of “small hiatuses” elsewhere, and in that time he had made a big difference to the village, said Barbara Edmonds, MP for Mana.

“Karl is always there at major community events, usually in his role as a senior member of his hapū and iwi, and I am grateful for his commitment to our community.”

Farrell has worked closely with Greater Wellington Regional Council and Kāpiti Coast District Council as well as directly with people in Paekākāriki.

A post on the Givealiitle page said he was also a well-known speaker at local events. “Karl provides community service every week, most often voluntarily: speaking at tangi, functions, kura, and community events. Providing blessings, endless advice, knowledge and wisdom.

“He and his whānau are ahi kā and our community has benefited so much from Karl and those who came before him. It’s time for us to pay it back. If you’re new to the village, please pay it forward.”

Kaumātua Karl Farrell with Mana MP Barbara Edmonds.
Farrell has been fighting in recent years to have family living in his grandmother’s home, Budge House, which is in Queen Elizabeth Park.

The regional council, which controls the park, has returned ownership of the house to the Farrell family but has said no one can live there.

Edmonds said she first met Farrell when he came to meet her to talk about Budge House, and the two had worked together often since.

She called Farrell the perfect example of how a person could show their strength through humility and quiet presence.

“He is always so considerate of not being a burden to others, but deeply committed to advocating to ensure tangata whenua are heard.”

Edmonds said the community had Farrell’s back and would support him collectively.

“Kia kaha, fa’amalosi Karl and whānau.”

Karl Farrell, pictured with daughter Levi, has been diagnosed with throat and lung cancer.
Kāpiti Mayor Janet Holborow said she had known Farrell for about 10 years and met him when he started becoming more involved in community events.

She admired how he was always available for community events and blessings and lent his mana to a variety of Paekākāriki’s happenings.

“Karl always gives his entire focus and energy to everything he’s involved in and his dedication, honesty and generosity are an inspiration.”

One of the things that impressed her most was his involvement in a project to build a memorial plaque at Paekākāriki School in dedication to his mother.

“It’s important that the tamariki of the village have the opportunity to learn about the history of Paekākāriki.”

She said that, despite injustices towards the Farrell family in the past, they had always contributed selflessly to the community and were part of the fabric of the village.

“Supporting the whānau means righting past wrongs, honouring mana whenua and helping a family in need.”

Farrell is a humble man, who said everything he did for the community was simply a way he “brought the marae” to people – providing food and more to those who needed it.

To donate, go to givealittle.co.nz/cause/help-paekakariki-support-our-kaumātua.

