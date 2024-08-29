Karl Farrell with his daughter Levi. His whānau has lived in the Paekākāriki area for generations.
A Kāpiti kaumatua says he has received lots of support from the community after his cancer diagnosis.
Karl Farrell, from Paekākāriki, has been diagnosed with lung and throat cancer, with a medication bill of $13,000 every three weeks. His Keytruda medication will not be funded by Pharmac until later this year.
A Givealittle page for Farrell’s medical costs was set up in early August by Paekākāriki Informed Community Inc has raised almost $26,000 so far, meaning community support has paid for Farrell’s first dose of medicine, with the next one not too far away.
Farrell has lived in Paekākāriki for almost 65 years, with just a couple of “small hiatuses” elsewhere, and in that time he had made a big difference to the village, said Barbara Edmonds, MP for Mana.
“Karl is always there at major community events, usually in his role as a senior member of his hapū and iwi, and I am grateful for his commitment to our community.”
Farrell has worked closely with Greater Wellington Regional Council and Kāpiti Coast District Council as well as directly with people in Paekākāriki.
A post on the Givealiitle page said he was also a well-known speaker at local events. “Karl provides community service every week, most often voluntarily: speaking at tangi, functions, kura, and community events. Providing blessings, endless advice, knowledge and wisdom.
“He and his whānau are ahi kā and our community has benefited so much from Karl and those who came before him. It’s time for us to pay it back. If you’re new to the village, please pay it forward.”