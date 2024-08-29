“Graham Priest will be remembered for his impact across health, radio and politics, as well as through the volunteer work and fundraising he did that benefitted people across Kāpiti.”

Sir Jon Trimmer was the Local Legend recipient.

“Sir John Trimmer was a lauded dancer who dedicated his life to the arts and has left a legacy in his wake, Holborow said. “He became a legend in his own time. Both are remembered with gratitude for the impact they made and I’m delighted to pay tribute to these remarkable residents.”

The Rangatahi Award was presented to Fletcher Martin.

“Despite still being in his teen years, Fletcher Martin has already achieved so much – earning success in the arts and academic achievements. He truly is an inspiration to his peers.”

The 2024 Mayoral Award was presented to John Hayes.

“Throughout his lifetime, John has used his voice to elevate others and to influence positive change,” Holborow said. “His actions continue to enhance the lives of others across our community through his advocacy, enthusiasm and tenacity.”

Four Kāpiti Good Sorts Awards were also presented, celebrating unsung heroes. This year’s recipients were John Roger, Matalena Vaeluaga, Jessica Keltie and Robin Gunston.

Holborow said Kāpiti was fortunate to have many wonderful people contributing their time and skills to make a difference for others.

“These awards are an opportunity to acknowledge our unsung heroes and shine a light on the efforts made by so many and in so many areas. Whether it’s supporting a sports club, enhancing our environment, advocating for others or enriching our arts and culture sector, our amazing community volunteers have one thing in common – they make Kāpiti a better place to be.”

The Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards were also presented.

They recognise the service provided by volunteer community groups across six categories, celebrating their collective contributions to society, with a winner and runner-up announced for each category.

Kāpiti Women’s Centre was selected as this year’s Supreme Award winner. The Supreme Award winner and category winners will go forward to represent the Kāpiti Coast in the Regional Community Awards. The Rising Star Award was presented to Tū Mātau Ora.

“My congratulations go out to all our winners, as well as to all of the nominees who have been recognised for their efforts. We appreciate every one of you,” said Holborow.

The 2024 award winners are:

Mayoral Awards 2024

Taonga Maumahara Award: Graham Priest; Local Legend Award: Sir Jon Trimmer; Rangatahi Award: Fletcher Martin; 2024 Mayoral Award: John Hayes

Kāpiti Good Sorts Awards: John Roger, Matalena Vaeluaga, Jessica Keltie, Robin Gunston

Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards:

Supreme Award: Kāpiti Women’s Centre

Heritage and Environment category - winner: Discover Kāpiti Heritage Group; runner-up: Waikanae Estuary Care Group

Health and Wellbeing category - winner: Kāpiti Women’s Centre; runner-up: Kāpiti Kiwis Network Club

Sports and Leisure - winner: Waikanae Surfing Club; runner-up: Kāpiti Underwater Club

Education and Child/Youth Development category - winner: Work Ready Kāpiti; runner-up: Birthright

Arts and Culture category - winner: Te Ara Korowai; runner-up: Kāpiti Arts Studio

Rising Star category - winner: Tū Mātau Ora; runner-up: Reset Cleans Wellington