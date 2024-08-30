Mike Styles is encouraging people with dyslexia to tell their story. Photo / David Haxton

Mike Styles is encouraging people with dyslexia to tell their story. Photo / David Haxton

A special event is happening in Kāpiti to celebrate International Dyslexia Awareness Week.

Young people on the coast, who have dyslexia, are encouraged to tell their story, which coincides well with the week’s theme: What’s your story?

There will be prizes for the best entries. Entries will be in two categories: up to 13 years, and from 13 years to under 19 years.

The first prize in each category is $250 and there will be five prizes of $50 in each category for other good entries.

Mike Styles, who is organising the competition, said asking people who naturally struggle with reading, writing and spelling to tell their stories would be daunting for many so allowances had been made.