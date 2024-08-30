Advertisement
Dyslexia youth storytelling event takes place in Kāpiti

David Haxton
By
Editor·Kapiti News·
2 mins to read
Mike Styles is encouraging people with dyslexia to tell their story. Photo / David Haxton

A special event is happening in Kāpiti to celebrate International Dyslexia Awareness Week.

Young people on the coast, who have dyslexia, are encouraged to tell their story, which coincides well with the week’s theme: What’s your story?

There will be prizes for the best entries. Entries will be in two categories: up to 13 years, and from 13 years to under 19 years.

The first prize in each category is $250 and there will be five prizes of $50 in each category for other good entries.

Mike Styles, who is organising the competition, said asking people who naturally struggle with reading, writing and spelling to tell their stories would be daunting for many so allowances had been made.

“Young people can tell their stories as art on a page, or they can ask a loved one to tell their story for them.

“Telling their story in poetry form is acceptable.

“If a young person decides to write their own story as text – creative spelling is very welcome.

“Entries in English or te reo are equally acceptable.

“Some young people find their dyslexia to be frustrating.

“Others are confused by it, and some have discovered that having dyslexia can be exciting.

“Every story is worthwhile and should be told.

“Every entry will be shining a light on a condition that is poorly understood by many.”

Styles, from Paraparaumu Beach, said at least half a million Kiwis have dyslexia.

“They are often very intelligent people, but they struggle with reading, writing and spelling.

“Most people with dyslexia tend to hide in the shadows, to avoid being mocked because they struggle to do something that most others find easy to do.

“Dyslexia is poorly understood and is invisible to most people who have not experienced it first hand.”

The deadline for entries is September 18 at 5pm.

Entries can be dropped off at the following places: Robert Harris Cafe at Coastlands, Kāpiti Youth Support, Kāpiti College, Property Brokers Real Estate [Kodex Place], or they can be posted to 76A Eatwell Ave, Paraparaumu Beach.

International Dyslexia Awareness Week is the first week in October.


