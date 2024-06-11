The Waikanae Wolves junior rugby team.

A team from Waikanae impressed at the Junior Community Rugby Festival held in Upper Hutt.

The festival, known for promoting youth participation and sportsmanship, saw teams from across the Wellington region competing enthusiastically and skillfully.

One of the standout teams was the Year 4 Waikanae Wolves who had an extraordinary tournament.

Under the guidance of coach Duncan Chamberlain, the Wolves displayed remarkable teamwork and talent, securing three wins and one draw against formidable opponents: the Johnsonville Cheetahs, Carterton, Petone Mitre10 Mega and Martinborough.

“The team did such an amazing job,” Chamberlain said.

“Their hard work and dedication truly paid off, and we couldn’t be prouder of their achievement.”

Parents and supporters cheered on throughout the day as the Wolves delivered some spectacular performances.

“Finn, Dominic, Oscar, Josh, Ned, Ollie, and Kahn made impressive tackles, showcasing their defensive prowess.

“Meanwhile, Oliver, Dallas, Zayne, and William thrilled the crowd with their remarkable runs, contributing significantly to both defence and offence.”

Each game consisted of two 10-minute halves, and after 80 minutes of intense play, the Waikanae Wolves emerged as one of the top teams, with a record that reflected their skill and determination.

“A special thank you goes out to all the parents and supporters whose encouragement and support were invaluable to the team’s success.

“The community’s involvement was crucial in making the festival a memorable event for everyone.

“And congratulations to the Waikanae Wolves for their outstanding performance at the festival making it a day to remember for all involved.”



