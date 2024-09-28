Ghost Trio - l-r, Monique Lapins (violin), Ken Ichinose (cello) and Gabriela Glapska (piano).

The Waikanae Music Society will close its 2024 concert season on Sunday, October 13 with a concert by the Wellington-based Ghost Trio. This accomplished ensemble comprises violinist Monique Lapins (formerly second violinist of the New Zealand String Quartet), cellist Ken Ichinose (NZSO Associate Principal Cellist) and sought-after pianist, accompanist and chamber musician Gabriela Glapska.

The Ghost Trio was founded in 2019. They have toured nationwide for Chamber Music New Zealand to high critical acclaim, praised for their “elan and unfailing attention to musical detail”.

The Trio takes their name from Beethoven’s famous trio known as “The Ghost”. They will not play that particular trio at their Waikanae concert, but their programme features two of the greatest and most popular piano trios (by Schumann and Ravel), plus intriguing shorter works by Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho and New Zealander Leonie Holmes.

The Details:

What: Waikanae Music Society concert