Retirement village and school join forces to outsmart rodents

Jim Parsons demonstrates the Good Nature trap.

When youthful energy and initiative meet mature cunning and resources, there's a chance for great things to happen.

Kapiti Village's group of somewhat older eco-warriors recently hosted some of Paraparaumu Beach School's Bird-Savers group, along with principal Jess Ward and teacher David Parr, to share experiences on predator control.

Kapiti Village has several sustainability projects developed by groups of residents.

The predator control project is focusing on eliminating rats, stoats and other predators from the grounds to ensure their population of birds, lizards, weta and other insects can thrive.

The Paraparaumu Beach School Bird-Savers started out with planting projects to encourage bird life.

In 2019 the school community planted an amazing 600 trees, shrubs and flaxes, all chosen with birds in mind.

The group of students have now moved into a rodent-trapping project in the school grounds to keep the birds safe, and are starting to expand their efforts into the wider neighbourhood.

The two groups shared tips on outwitting the wily rodents, and the merits of various trap designs and baits, and took a walk around Kapiti Village's bush area and waterways.

The Kapiti Village folk were impressed with the initiative and commitment of the Bird-Savers, who have fundraised for trees, built trap boxes, maintain their trap-lines, and are working on developing their weta population.

Their efforts have been rewarded by Predatorfree NZ which selected Paraparaumu Beach School among seven schools nationwide to support, and also brought in the Trees that Count project to add 100 trees to their grounds.

Weta motels are next on the agenda for Kapiti Village too, so notes can be compared into the future.

Indeed, quite a few possibilities for future collaboration between the groups at each end of the age spectrum were identified, from meeting again to possibly sharing equipment.

As John McKinney, one of Kapiti Village's Predator Project leaders, said, reversing the normal order of things: "We have lots to learn from our 'youngers'."

- Carolyn Lane