Fortunately, there have been some funding pledges and a company that specialises in fitouts has offered quality items.

The club has a Givealittle page on its website and there was still space on a legacy wall where people, or a company, can have their name on a tile that will be on prominent display within the clubrooms.

“We’ve simply got to keep going until we’ve raised it. That’s why we haven’t got a finish date. It all depends on how quickly we can raise the money. If someone came next week and said. ‘Here’s a million dollars’ then we’d tell Homestead to carry on and finish the build, and it would be finished in about August next year.”

The club has an open day on October 30 to show members and the community how much has been achieved and has a garage sale on November 16 in St Peter’s Hall as part of the final fundraising push.

The idea for creating a new clubhouse started in about 2009 but gained momentum in 2011 when a feasibility report said the existing building wasn’t in a good state.

The fact the club had outgrown its premises, and beach erosion becoming a concern, were other factors behind the decision to relocate.

Construction of Paekākāriki Surf Lifeguards' new clubhouse is under way. Photo / David Haxton

Various sites were investigated before one, 85 metres behind the old clubhouse, in Queen Elizabeth Park, was locked in.

Agreements were made with the Department of Conservation, which owns the park, Greater Wellington Regional Council, which manages the park, and Kāpiti Coast District Council, which plays a key part too.

The club, with help from Cuttriss Consultants, spent a lot of time securing a lease on the land and getting various consents.

In the meantime, the club sought feedback from members about what was needed in the clubhouse before a design was finalised in conjunction with Hamish Wakefield Architects.

The club also formed a construction committee, which had a lot of expertise and could liaise with the selected construction company, and a fundraising committee to raise the funds.

The original budget was $1.2m but the total had grown to $5.5m plus preliminary costs and in-kind.

“In probably the last three years prices have increased horrendously,” Warren said.

“They’ve flattened off now which is good.”

The club has raised most of the cash needed but is about $1m short for the fitout, hence no finish date.

In April this year, Mills Albert started the groundworks before Homestead Construction began the build.

Once complete, the clubhouse will comprise rooms for a variety of gear, a first aid room, a watch tower and operation centre, a function space for the club and community, and a lot more.

The fitout will be in various stages with the lifeguard service given top priority.

The new clubhouse is behind dunes, obscuring the beach, but giving a view to the sea.

Lifeguards will be stationed on the beach, during the lifeguarding season, and be in radio-control communication with the clubhouse.

“We’ll have to lifeguard differently but at least we’re here and the building will be protected from the elements.”

Warren praised club members for their resilience during the changes.

The Paekākāriki Surf Lifeguards' new clubhouse is taking shape at Queen Elizabeth Park. Photo / David Haxton

“I’m really surprised we’ve been able to keep the number of lifeguards and others, given they’ve had no hot showers for four years, but they still come to the beach and do their thing.”

He said the club, which dates to 1913, was strong with about 70 to 80 active lifeguards, 150 children in the nipper (junior) programme, and about 100 people who help run the club.

Warren has been keeping a close eye on the project except for a short time this year when he was a canoe race starter at the Paris Olympics, and his wife Karen was a chief judge at the Paralympics for canoe racing.

“I was co-ordinating the start team. We had to make sure the competitors got to the start line in time.”

He said the New Zealand canoe team did well, especially Lisa Carrington, and one of the club members, Kurtis Imrie, also competed.

“It was fantastic and Paris was amazing.”

But now the key focus was securing the final bit of fundraising to get the clubhouse operational.

“It’s a big building but we want to futureproof it so that no one is doing this in 100 years and it’s still standing and people are using it.”