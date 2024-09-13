2024 Girl Boss Award outstanding nominee Harper Grindrod Zimmerman, 10, from Tawa will be at the Ōtaki Kids Market on Sunday, October 13.

2024 Girl Boss Award outstanding nominee Harper Grindrod Zimmerman, 10, from Tawa will be at the Ōtaki Kids Market on Sunday, October 13.

The Ōtaki Kids Market is going green.

The market, run by the Ōtaki Market, focuses on sustainability and encourages young entrepreneurs to sell environment-friendly products.

The market has two new awards that green-thumbed business owners can win - sustainable packaging and sustainable products.

The awards will be introduced at the upcoming market on Sunday, October 13, where 70 young people from Ōtaki, Levin, Waikane, Te Horo, Raumati, Foxton, Paraparaumu, Tawa, Hutt Valley, Wellington aged between five to 19 will sell their wares.

2024 Girl Boss Award outstanding nominees Alanah Ché Reeves, 11, from Levin and Harper Grindrod Zimmerman, 10, from Tawa will also be at the event.