Ōtaki Kids Market returns for holidays, focus on sustainability

Kapiti News
2024 Girl Boss Award outstanding nominee Harper Grindrod Zimmerman, 10, from Tawa will be at the Ōtaki Kids Market on Sunday, October 13.

The Ōtaki Kids Market is going green.

The market, run by the Ōtaki Market, focuses on sustainability and encourages young entrepreneurs to sell environment-friendly products.

The market has two new awards that green-thumbed business owners can win - sustainable packaging and sustainable products.

The awards will be introduced at the upcoming market on Sunday, October 13, where 70 young people from Ōtaki, Levin, Waikane, Te Horo, Raumati, Foxton, Paraparaumu, Tawa, Hutt Valley, Wellington aged between five to 19 will sell their wares.

2024 Girl Boss Award outstanding nominees Alanah Ché Reeves, 11, from Levin and Harper Grindrod Zimmerman, 10, from Tawa will also be at the event.

Alanah Ché Reeves, 11, from Levin will be at the Ōtaki Kids Market on Sunday, October 13.
Items for sale include upcycled crafts, preloved toys, home baking and handcrafted earrings. As well as a range of sustainability products, the market will also have fun activities, with a balloon pop run by Te Horo School, face painting, a craft table and rock painting.

The Ōtaki Market, which is the longest-running market on Kapiti Coast is managed by The Ōtaki Women’s Community Club charity, with 100% of the proceeds from the market going back into the local community.

Beneficiaries include Arohanui Hospice, St John Health Shuttle, Rescue Helicopter, the Cancer Society, Ōtaki Food Bank, school groups and individuals.

There will also be plenty to eat, with waffles, hangi, candy floss and barbecue food.

The details:

What: Ōtaki Kids Market

When: Sunday, October 13, 10am-2pm

Where: 58 Main Highway, Ōtaki


