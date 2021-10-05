Opinion: Time for Kāpiti Coast Airport master plan to be revealed

Kāpiti Coast Airport. Photo / David Haxton

Weekly column by Kāpiti Mayor K. Gurunathan.

This morning, at the Electra Business Breakfast, advocates for the continuation of the Kāpiti Coast Airport will launch their vision for its future. Kāpiti Air Urban is fronted by some highly successful thinkers with proven business credentials. They will not only be talking about the future of aviation, but a development that retains a functioning airport, a supporting technology hub for high-value jobs, and surplus land accommodating housing within a natural environment that will preserve and enhance valuable wetlands. Councillors were given a first look at this vision at a confidential briefing recently. In terms of what is possible, it is an impressive vision that could potentially breathe new life into this privately owned "community asset".

Let me go back to another meeting, at 4pm on August 6 last year. That's when the new owners of Kāpiti Coast Airport, the Templeton Group, had a meeting in my office. I got a clear impression that the zoning status of the airport on their block of land was a millstone around their company neck in terms of its alternative potential for residential and commercial development.

Perfectly understandable. The owner came with a reputation for high-quality residential development. I made an observation and a challenge. I noted the deep historical community attachment to the airport and said that for any hope of dislodging this sentiment of it being "our airport", the Templeton Group have to present our communities with a vision that "will blow our socks off".

Since then, as the airport issue became more controversial, I had directly, and publicly in this column, also challenged the Save the Airport advocates that they needed a counterfactual response — their own vision for the airport and its relevance to our communities.

While we understand this is privately owned land and private property rights can be considered sacrosanct, the land is also subject to Treaty claims that can potentially compromise this private property's rights.

I understand the Templeton Group intend to present their vision through a master plan. It's high time they did. It's important to note that in this battle of visions for the hearts and minds of the people, the local mana whenua, the Puketapu Hapu, have a pivotal strategic position. And good on them. For councillors, given the organisation's regulatory role and the ensuing battle, it's important to have an open mind.

In a related development, councillors last week approved a proposed approach for enabling sustainable growth in Kāpiti. The document, called Growing Well, will be open to public consultation from October 19 to November 19.

A key stimulus has been a regional population projection that sees an increase of 200,000 over 30 years, with 40 per cent of this along the western corridor from Tawa to Levin. Kāpiti is projected to have 32K more people in the next 30 years. This would require not only 14K new dwellings, but development that will support jobs, especially high-paying skilled work.

Turbo charging this transition is government legislation. The National Policy Statement on Urban Development requires intensification of dwellings at metro centres and transport hubs. This enables the construction of buildings up to 12 storeys. Plan changes for such identified intensification need to be initiated by August next year.

Early feedback from the public has already indicated the historically repeated community commitment to the preservation and enhancement of our environment and the character of our unique townships. It's useful to know this legislated pressure to grow up and out is balanced by other legislation like the protection of wetlands, freshwater quality of our waterways, our biodiversity, and our highly productive soils.

These are the legislative tools for engagement, for our communities, to shape the district's future through the Growing Well document. This document has the ability to inform the legal planning powers of the district plan. New legislation will empower greater ability of mana whenua to protect and enhance the natural environment. It's important for our communities to seize these opportunities. No doubt the future of the airport will also be a significant consideration within this framework.