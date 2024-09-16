Jess Deacon and band. Photo / Daniel King

The Wellington Jazz Festival will include over 150 gigs across Wellington, from October 16-20, including Things Left Unsaid which will be held in the Te Raukura ki Kāpiti performing arts centre.

Headlined by local jazz vocalist Jess Deacon, this jazz quintet will perform one show only on Friday, October 18.

Featuring an ensemble including acclaimed jazz pianist Duncan Haynes and award-winning jazz bassist Umar Zakaria, this show will keep all music lovers entertained.

Event leader and vocalist Jess Deacon said bringing a show like this to Kāpiti had been a pleasure.

“This body of work is something I’ve been working on for a while now, and we were lucky enough to debut the show at Wellington Jazz Club earlier in the year to an enthusiastic and complimentary audience.