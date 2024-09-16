Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kapiti News

Jess Deacon and band set for special Wellington Jazz Festival performance

Kapiti News
2 mins to read
Jess Deacon and band. Photo / Daniel King

Jess Deacon and band. Photo / Daniel King

The Wellington Jazz Festival will include over 150 gigs across Wellington, from October 16-20, including Things Left Unsaid which will be held in the Te Raukura ki Kāpiti performing arts centre.

Headlined by local jazz vocalist Jess Deacon, this jazz quintet will perform one show only on Friday, October 18.

Featuring an ensemble including acclaimed jazz pianist Duncan Haynes and award-winning jazz bassist Umar Zakaria, this show will keep all music lovers entertained.

Event leader and vocalist Jess Deacon said bringing a show like this to Kāpiti had been a pleasure.

“This body of work is something I’ve been working on for a while now, and we were lucky enough to debut the show at Wellington Jazz Club earlier in the year to an enthusiastic and complimentary audience.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I feel privileged to bring it to Kāpiti as part of Jazz Fest.

“The idea behind the show is to explore lyrical themes that are typically left unsaid, through both original lyrics and vocalese to existing jazz standards by Wayne Shorter, Miles Davis and Freddie Hubbard as well as original jazz that I have written.”

Performing in the show are internationally acclaimed jazz pianist Duncan Haynes, award-winning artist and previous Wellington Jazz Festival commissioned artist Umar Zakaria, longtime collaborator guitarist Jon Pirini, and drummer Baileigh Sparkes.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Details

What: Things Left Unsaid

When: Friday, October 18

Where: Te Raukura ki Kāpiti, Coastlands Theatre

Tickets: Eventfinda.co.nz.


Save

Latest from Kapiti News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Kapiti News