A Bee Gees tribute band is coming to Southward Theatre. Photo / Craig Owen

The Bee Gees Night Fever tribute is back in New Zealand by popular demand with their revamped production for a full national tour from September 25 to November 2.

This whirlwind tour will hit over 20 locations across the country including a performance in the Southward Theatre.

Known for pioneering unique and catchy disco music, The Bee Gees formed over 60 years ago and immediately became Australia’s Beatles, but by the 70s they became international superstars in their own right when their music was famously used as the soundtrack to the movie Saturday Night Fever, propelling them further into Australian music history.

Produced by Showtime Australia - the team behind last year’s successful Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic tour - the international tribute show brings together the voices of Australia’s Zac Coombs and South Africans André Behnke and Warren Vernon-Driscoll to recreate the iconic three-piece harmonies of siblings Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibbs - better known as the Bee Gees - alongside a live band and full concert production.

Audiences can expect to hear all the disco dance floor-fillers, smooth 70s ballads and 60s pop standards that made the Bee Gees timeless, including Stayin’ Alive, Jive Talkin’, You Should Be Dancin’, How Deep Is Your Love, More Than a Woman, Night Fever, Tragedy, If I Can’t Have You, To Love Somebody, Immortality, Guilty, Massachussetts and more.