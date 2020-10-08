Kāpiti Youth Support receive visit from Finance Minister Grant Robertson

Finance Minister Grant Robertson, Labour candidate for Ōtaki Terisa Ngobi and councillor Sophie Handford visit with Kāpiti Youth Support staff.

A recent visit to the district by Finance Minister Grant Robertson included a visit to Kāpiti Youth Support (KYS), Kāpiti's one stop shop for youth which provides free health and wellbeing services to young people aged 10-24 years.

Mr Robertson visited with Labour candidate for Ōtaki Terisa Ngobi and councillor Sophie Handford.

"He was interested in hearing about KYS' integrated, holistic approach to delivering health and wellbeing services to rangatahi in Kāpiti, which aligns with the Government's Child Health and Wellbeing Strategy," KYS chief executive officer Raechel Osborne said.

"We were very appreciative of Mr Robertson's visit.

"The timing could not have been better as there is such high need amongst young people in our community right now."

"Covid-19 has put additional pressure on services and Mr Robertson was able to hear first-hand about the challenges we are facing."

With KYS having a 300 per cent increase in demand for mental health services post-Covid-19, Raechel said it was a really good opportunity to discuss these and other issues with the minister.

Also discussed were areas of concern for KYS such as sustainable funding of essential health services, a lack of emergency housing for young people and the need for an increased focus on mental health funding for rangatahi.

About Kāpiti Youth Support

KYS is a registered charity and non-government organisation established more than 23 years ago.

They offer free health and wellbeing services to young people in Kāpiti aged 10-24 years. KYS is one of the largest NGO's and providers of community services in Kāpiti with over 5500 young people accessing services.

This represents about 76 per cent of the youth population in Kāpiti.

KYS services and programmes include GP and nursing services, psychology, counselling, alcohol and drug counselling, social work, mentoring, young parent support programmes and advice, peer support, LGBTQIA+ programmes and support, transition to work, financial capability (budgeting), driver licensing, youth development and education programmes, support for young people and young parents receiving a Work and Income benefit and 16 and 17-year-old NEETS (Not in Education or Employment).