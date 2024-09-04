Some of the students in the council chambers with Kāpiti Deputy Mayor Lawrence Kirby.

A special chair created by some of Kāpiti’s younger climate activists has been placed in Kāpiti Coast District Council’s chambers to remind them who their choices are affecting.

Anne-Marie Doucet runs the sustainability education programme at the Raumati Technology Centre and said a group of students who were especially passionate about sustainability joined together and formed Youth Eco-Action.

The group have created the chair in hopes of representing future generations of Kāpiti residents still to come, she said.

“The generation chair is a reminder of the tamariki and future generations yet to come. The choices made today will shape their world, and it is up to us to protect their rights and wellbeing.”

The idea for the generation chair first came about at one of Youth Eco-Action’s weekly meetings, and from there they spent the next two months working on it with the help of local artist Micheline Robinson.