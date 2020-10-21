Kāpiti man wins NZ Vinduro series

Antz Woods with his two awards from the Maramarua Classic last weekend.

Paraparaumu man Antz Woods has come first in his class in the New Zealand Vinduro series.

The Vinduro series is a NZ dirt bike competition - which is yet to make it to the South Island.

Competing in the modern silver class, Woods won the class after coming 10th in the final competition of the series at Maramarua last weekend.

The competition consisted of six rounds of competition throughout the year with the season finishing later than normal due to Covid-19.

Gaining points for each race you compete in, Woods' attendance played a big role in his winning the series with Vinduro NZ intended primarily to encourage participation with competition being secondary.

It's a hobby that Woods takes seriously.

Vinduro differs from VMX in that it is a long course event run over unknown and often challenging terrain.

Classes are determined by major shifts in technology with the modern class Woods competed in being pre-1996 bikes.

In the modern class you get high ground clearance, great power and full rising rate suspension travel along with cartridge forks.

Woods competed on the first bike he ever bought, having rebuilt the motor himself.

Competing for the first time this year after a mate suggested he enter, "I competed on the first bike I bought back in 2005," he said.

"I've ended up keeping it because it's such a good bike and it's been very loyal so I don't think I'll be getting rid of it."

Woods started BMX riding back in the 1980s before moving on to dirt bikes - and has never stopped, although this is his first year competing in Vinduro NZ.

"I love just getting out and about amongst nature with the guys and having fun.

"It's definitely a hobby, but I treat it pretty seriously – you've got to put the effort in otherwise there's no point.

"I'd like to thank MXRR in Paraparaumu City Fitness for their support."