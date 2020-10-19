Terisa Ngobi wins Ōtaki seat in election night thriller

Labour's Terisa Ngobi is the new Ōtaki MP after a nail-biting election night battle against National's candidate Tim Costley.

It was a tight race for the seat which has been blue for the past 12 years, with the Ōtaki results being some of the last ones to be counted.

The preliminary vote count saw Ngobi muster 17,953 votes with Costley getting 16,683 votes.

Ngobi, who won by a margin of 1270 votes, said "It had us on the edges of our seats — especially watching all the other numbers coming through from around the country and Ōtaki being one of the last ones to be counted".

"It also went back and forward as they started to count, it was nail-biting but a really good result."

Ngobi, born, raised and educated in Levin, took to the Oxford Hotel in Levin with friends, family, and supporters for an election night full of dancing, singing and even pulled out the karaoke as the numbers started to come in.

"We asked a bunch of musicians to come along and have a jam so that was cool, and as the numbers started to roll in we had some karaoke starting, along with cultural dancing and food."

Still in disbelief when speaking to Kāpiti News from Parliament on Monday, Ngobi, who is married to Henry with whom she has three young boys, said, "Winning was surreal.

"We knew it would be an uphill battle, but you always hope.

"I couldn't have done this without the leadership of Jacinda and the Labour-led government."

Ngobi's priorities, after taking a moment to digest her win, are health care and transport.

"We need better access to hospital care without having to drive to the hospital, outpatient facilities closer to home.

"I will continue to support the government to continue work on the Ōtaki to north of Levin project, along with discussions around the railway to Ōtaki.

"I can't wait to get cracking and do what I can to make Ōtaki and Aotearoa an even better place."

Costley, who watched the evening unfold at the Waikanae Bowling Club, was "naturally disappointed that the result didn't go our way".

"I think it's pretty obvious looking at the results across the country that there was a lot of support for Jacinda Ardern and that carried a number of electorates in a different direction.

"We just couldn't get there against that huge support or popularity of the Prime Minister which is pretty formidable at the moment.

Costley had run a strong campaign.

"I couldn't have done more.

"I'm confident that we worked harder than anyone."

He had received a number of messages of support.

"A lot of people are asking me to come back but it's too early for any of that stuff.

"We need to see what happens and how the next few years unfold.

"I'm really grateful for support we had.

"We got closer than almost any electorate in the country when you look at the numbers, and that probably reflects the work we've done, but just not quite enough."

Meanwhile, in the Mana electorate, Labour's Barbara Edmonds got 21,946 votes to easily win against National's Jo Hayes who got 8703 votes.

"I'm humbled by the result and consider it an incredible privilege to be elected to serve our people of Mana, as their MP and their champion for the next three years.

"While the next few years will be challenging for our country, we've got a comprehensive economic rebuild and recovery plan already under way and a strong, decisive and stable team to take New Zealand forward.

"Over the next three years, I'll be focused on advocating for policies and initiatives that strengthen our local economy in Mana.

"Pressing issues include the cost of living, creating well-paid and highly skilled jobs, building even more warm, dry and safe homes, championing local infrastructure projects, and making sure everyone has access to quality and affordable healthcare."

- additional reporting by David Haxton