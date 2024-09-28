Stephen Mulholland, who will be bringing his llamas to Kāpiti, with Hob the Llama. Photo / Frances Cook

From jibbitz to llamas, Kāpiti Coast District Council’s school holiday programme has a wide range of different activities to choose from, catering to an equally wide range of interests.

Council customer and community group manager Brendan Owens said the school holidays are a great opportunity to celebrate tamariki in Kāpiti.

“The activities on offer these holidays are amazing, and I’d like to thank the teams at the council and our partners for coming up with such a great programme. I wish I was a kid again so I could get involved – in fact, I just might.”

One event likely to be popular is Llamas on the Beach, for which Stephen Mulholland from Takapu Valley near Tawa is bringing his llamas along to hang out with the youngsters.

Mulholland is well known in Tawa for walking his llamas down the main street, and one of his visits to the Tawa Library led to an invite to visit Kāpiti in the school holidays.