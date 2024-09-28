Advertisement
Kāpiti Coast District Council launches exciting school holiday events

Grace Odlum
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Kapiti News·
Stephen Mulholland, who will be bringing his llamas to Kāpiti, with Hob the Llama. Photo / Frances Cook

From jibbitz to llamas, Kāpiti Coast District Council’s school holiday programme has a wide range of different activities to choose from, catering to an equally wide range of interests.

Council customer and community group manager Brendan Owens said the school holidays are a great opportunity to celebrate tamariki in Kāpiti.

“The activities on offer these holidays are amazing, and I’d like to thank the teams at the council and our partners for coming up with such a great programme. I wish I was a kid again so I could get involved – in fact, I just might.”

One event likely to be popular is Llamas on the Beach, for which Stephen Mulholland from Takapu Valley near Tawa is bringing his llamas along to hang out with the youngsters.

Mulholland is well known in Tawa for walking his llamas down the main street, and one of his visits to the Tawa Library led to an invite to visit Kāpiti in the school holidays.

The Paraparaumu Library, where some of the council's school holiday activities will be held. Photo / David Haxton
This will be the first time the council is running this event, and it will be held on the beach, accessible from Queen Elizabeth Park, on October 9.

Owens said as well as seeing the llamas, children will enjoy a storytime themed around camelids (the animal family llamas belong to) with the council library team. before Mulholland will introduce his llamas.

“This event is about bringing the joy of literature to life, inspiring fun, play, and imagination,” said Owens.

“At this event, Stephen will teach the audience all about camelids, and libraries can further this learning through our variety of online and physical resources.”

Other activities the council is offering are Frankentoys, where children can transform old toys into something new; dungeons and dragons; miniature masterpiece making; jewellery and jibbitz making; and storytelling from authors such as Roger Sanders.

The council will also be running Splash sessions every day of the school holidays with inflatables and games at the Coastlands Aquatic Centre and Ōtaki Pool. Pool entry will also be free for children under 16 between 1pm and 4pm on Friday, said Owens.

“It’s important that we make the most of these wonderful assets and provide opportunities for young people to build their literacy and knowledge, try new things, and have some fun.”

Most of the activities are funded by council, and some need to be registered for.

All events are listed, along with details of costs and registration requirements online at kapiticoast.govt.nz/explore-kapiti/things-to-do-in-kapiti/school-holiday-events/

