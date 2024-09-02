Since the project started, the pair have established an annual night market and gathered lots of ideas around what the community wants to see happen in Raumati – with many of those ideas around the old pool building.

The vision project was so successful that all four of the other community boards in Kāpiti have started their own vision projects, and the Kāpiti Coast District Council is creating a wider vision for the whole district.

Laracy said if he had to pick one category to win, Engaging with Communities would have been it, but both he and Handford agreed that the award didn’t change how they felt about the vision project.

President of Local Government New Zealand Sam Broughton, left, with Waikanae Community Board's Te Horo representative Michael Moore.

“I didn’t think it validated the work we’ve done because I already felt quite proud of what we’ve done. But it was just a nice cherry on top to get that acknowledgement,” Laracy said.

The Waikanae Community Board received highly commended in the Enhancing Communities category for their work to reverse environmental neglect in Te Horo.

Deputy chairman of the board Michael Moore, who represents Te Horo, started the project following years of coastal rubbish dumping and vehicle damage to the dunes, beach and Mangaone Lagoon.

He said the project was kicked off with two large wrap-around murals on the 1960s toilets at Te Horo Beach.

The murals were complemented with surrounding infrastructure improvements like a new macrocarpa picnic table, an outside beach shower and an all-weather access path with a rope boundary fence. That work was followed by the establishment of Predator Free Te Horo Beach.

Chairman of the Ōtaki Community Board Cam Butler said that while the board didn’t win an award, he was still proud of what the board had accomplished and couldn’t be happier for the sibling community boards that did win awards.

“While the Ōtaki Community Board didn’t win an award on the night I am still so proud of the efforts of the board, and I know that we are making a difference to our community.”