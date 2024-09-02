There were nine nominations for Local Government New Zealand’s Community Board Awards – and a third of them were from Kāpiti.
The Ōtaki, Waikanae, and Raumati community boards were all finalists in the awards – with Raumati winning an award and Waikanae receiving highly commended for another.
There were three awards available at the ceremony which was held as a part of Local Government New Zealand’s annual conference. Award categories were Partnering with the Council, Enhancing Communities, and Engaging with Communities.
The Raumati Community Board was named the winner of Engaging with Communities for its “Our Vision for Raumati” project, which focuses on improving Raumati Beach and Raumati South. Judges described it as a shining example of “bringing community voice to the table – by the people, for the people,” for its innovative approach to developing a long-term vision and identity for Raumati.
The vision project was started by board chairman Bede Laracy and Paekākāriki-Raumati ward councillor Sophie Handford as a way to engage with the community and make what they want happen.