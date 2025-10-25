Advertisement
Young Kaikohe golfer Javier Rogers-Pou builds a business to fund sports dream

Joseph Los'e
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Javier Rogers-Pou tees off at a practice round at Waitangi and INSET - holding his Māori designed golf gloves.

In just two years, Javier Rogers-Pou has gone from a beginner in the game of golf, to having a handicap of 8 - and he’s only 12.

He’s one of the lowest handicapped players at the Kaikohe Golf Club - where he regularly beats adults at club tournaments -

