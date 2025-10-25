An expensive sport

Any travel with Javier to tournaments means unpaid days off work for the couple and their two younger children.

“Javier is growing. He wears men’s clothes and has size 11 men’s feet, he outgrows his gear quite rapidly,” Rogers told the Herald.

“There have been a few occasions where we have had to tell Javier he can’t enter a tournament or we can’t buy new golf shoes right now due to financial reasons.

Javier Rogers-Pou designed this golf score card holder and has sold 50.

“Javier and I talked about ways to create passive income so he can continue his golf journey and minimise financial strain.”

Rogers-Pou now has his own small business, Paving Golf, selling golfing merchandise featuring Māori designs.

He started with scorecard holders he designed himself, which sell for $35. He says he sold 50, which paid for his next order.

He chose the name Paving Golf because he sees himself as paving his own way in the golf world, his dad Juvan Pou told the Herald.

The range has since expanded to include ball markers and golf gloves - and Javier is planning to add shirts and hats next, Pou said.

A crisp swing

Javier discovered golf two years ago after going out with his dad, uncles and older cousins. “They noticed Javier had a crisp swing and was a natural” Rogers said.

Javier Rogers-Pou and his dad Juvan Pou.

He now plays every day after school and every weekend.

“He is aiming to shoot a par round. He wants to play for Northland and has secured a spot in the under-16s Northland development team,” Rogers said.

“I want to make a lot of money,” Javier told the Herald of his dream to play in the PGA, like his hero, Tiger Woods.

Indigenous designs

Javier saw golf gloves from Australia with images on them - and it got him thinking, Rogers told the Herald.

“He thought it would be cool to have Māori golf gloves because they are different and Māori golf is growing.

“He decided to produce some ... with his own brand. I taught him how to use Canva to design a logo.

Javier Rogers-Pou with his dad Juvan Pou and mum Emily Rogers.

After just one week, Paving Golf had 79 gloves pre-ordered and prepaid.

“We kept the cost of a glove low because we understand the importance of affordability especially for those that come from low socio-economic areas like us,” Rogers said.

The gloves sell for $45 each, $85 for two and $120 for three, and Javier has sold more than 400 so far, she told the Herald.

Javier Rogers-Pou wants to play on the USPGA tour.

Living remotely in Kaikohe has its challenges, Rogers said.

“We are so far out and the Kaikohe course closes a lot over winter because of its drainage so we have to travel to Waitangi, or Whangarei on weekends for Javier to play in tournaments.

Javier's self-designed Paving Golf gloves sell for $45 each or $120 for three.

“He’s always keen to sign up to tournaments all around the North Island. Obviously, the cost isn’t just the entry fee but also travel, most times accommodation too and time off work as most junior tournaments are midweek during the school holidays.”

Javier’s next goal is to see pro golfers wearing his gloves.

He has been working on new designs more appealing to rangatahi, and growing his side hustle to help him play - and pay his way.

