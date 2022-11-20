Phil Tataurangi (lime-green shirt) with volunteers of Whangatama Gold Course. Photo / Supplied

Phil Tataurangi, one of New Zealand’s most celebrated golfers, started playing on Whangamata’s Williamson Golf Course when he was 7.

“As a family, this is where we used to holiday in the 70s and 80s. The folks had a family caravan and then built a bach over at Moana Point. Mum and dad were teachers, so we were here just about every school break or long weekend. I’d ride my Raleigh 20, with my clubs and stay all day. It was all I wanted to do and certainly heralded the beginning of my deep love for the game, " said Phil.

Phil is back in Whangamata and back on the old course with fond memories, but this time for a very different reason. “The Willy” is a nine-hole course donated by the founders of the town.

However, 44 years after Phil first started playing on it, it is now surrounded by infill housing and many of the residents don’t play golf, and are concerned about children’s safety, reflecting a problem around New Zealand with many homes now just metres away from the fairways and greens.

Since stepping away from playing tournament golf, Phil has become an outstanding commentator and pursued an interest in course design and construction. He is consulting with several clubs around New Zealand. Along with Greg Shaw of GroundVision and with the help of golf club member volunteers, Phil is making changes to holes.





Phil Tataurangi. Photo / Getty Images





The move has disappointed a few members, but with the risk of injury and damage, the insurance bill is increasing.

Golf New Zealand, which has just appointed two Māori golf ambassadors, is also recommending clubs evaluate and if necessary take measures to mitigate the potential for serious injury to occur.

Tataurangi is working with six other clubs in New Zealand that are in a similar situation.



