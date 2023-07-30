Ngāti Tukorehe kaumātua Diane Taylor and Yvonne Wehipeihana-Wilson.

Working bees have been run and the marae workers and ringawera are gearing up for one of the most important events in the history of Tukorehe Marae.

This week (July 31 to August 4), the Waitangi Tribunal will hear the Ngāti Tukorehe treaty claims.

This hearing is a culmination of years of hard work and Ngāti Tukorehe spokesperson Kelly Bevan recalled the time when Tukorehe lodged their claim and presented a kete with their claim to former MP Doug Kidd, “who grew up in Kuku with the Tukorehe whānau”.

“There was a big contingent of us who attended and lodged our claim, Wai 1913. Many of our well-known people spoke at this hui including ‘Papa Sean’ Ogden. We shall miss him along with all those other kaumātua who were a part of our journey to seek justice.”

Dr Huhana Smith is one of the Iwi who will outline the issues.

A broad range of issues are involved including land loss, economic disadvantage and stagnation, environmental issues and the effect of education policies, especially the effect on te reo. Outlining these issues are iwi members that include Dr Huhana Smith, Patrick Seymour, Kelly Bevan, Lindsay Poutama and Māori business development consultant Richard Tauehe Jefferies.

This is the 13th sitting of the Waitangi Tribunal that will hear the grievances of a confederation of iwi that comprise Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Kauwhata, hapū of Te Reureu and Ngati Wehiwehi. Ngāti Tukorehe are a fiercely independent iwi who maintain their “mana motuhake” within the confederation that occupy the Manawatū/Horowhenua/Kāpiti area.

This is one of the larger Treaty of Waitangi claims to be heard throughout the country. It commenced in 2020 in the Manawatū and progresses south to its conclusion in Ōtaki later this year. The original claim was lodged in 1989 by kaumātua – Whata Karaka Davis, Ngārongo Iwikatea Nicholson, Te Maharanui Jacob and Pita Richardson. They have now all passed on.

These iwi migrated to the Manawatū/Horowhenua/Ōtaki area alongside Ngāti Toa, Te Āti Awa and other iwi during the early 19th century. They represent an estimated population of some 30,000 descendants who affiliate to 21 marae stretching from Bulls in the northwest, Te Reureu in the northeast to Ōtaki in the southwest.