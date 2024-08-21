“I want to be clear here today that the National Party will not support the Treaty Principles Bill beyond first reading,” he told Kiingitanga.

On Tuesday morning, Luxon went further, telling media National would vote the bill down at second reading - rather than letting it languish on the Government’s order paper for months or years to come.

NZ First senior MP and minister Shane Jones made the same commitment as Luxon in front of Kiingitanga on Monday.

“The Treaty Principles Bill will not be voted for by New Zealand First beyond its introduction into Parliament,” he declared.

In the House on Wednesday, Labour leader Chris Hipkins questioned Peters about a previous comment made by Act leader David Seymour - the architect of the bill.

Hipkins asked whether Peters agreed with comments from Seymour, “who said he won’t believe the prime minister won’t change his mind” if the public really wants the Treaty Principles Bill passed into law.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Peters, speaking on behalf of Luxon replied: “It’s clearly in the coalition agreement, but I think one is entitled to believe that despite all of the previous statements, if there was prevailing compelling evidence to change one’s mind, as a famous economist once said, when the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do?”

That prompted Hipkins to get to his feet and ask a further supplementary question: “So is the Prime Minister indicating - as he seems to have in his last answer - that he’s open to changing his mind on the second reading of the Treaty Principles Bill?”

Peters, on behalf of Luxon, responded: “What I was enunciating is what the Prime Minister said in the coalition agreement, as did we. But I did offer the opinion that sometimes - and I don’t think it will happen in this case, of course, obviously you do have a faint hope that others might have it right”.

“But in the examples that I’ve given, that will not happen at this point in time. You know why? Because the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi, according to Peter Buck and Pōmare, and, dare I say it, Carroll, and, dare I say it, the genius Ngata who got a law degree in two years flat - a record for any student in this country in law - there are no principles to the Treaty of Waitangi. In 1987, five judges wrestling over the Lands case...”

At that point, Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick laughed out loud and Peters derailed from his answer and addressed her by saying, “I know why that member’s laughing; because she knows nothing about the law”.

The Treaty Principles Bill is a commitment made to Seymour during the coalition agreement talks with National.

It was a compromise on National supporting a referendum on the issue, which neither National nor NZ First would support.

Seymour told RNZ on Monday both Luxon and Jones had “jumped the gun” with their comments at Koroneihana.

“They’re not lying but they’ve closed their minds when there’s more information to come,” he said.

“The legislation hasn’t even finished drafting so they haven’t seen it, neither have they seen the public reaction.”

Seymour believes the bill, when it is produced, will be “a lot more positive and popular than has been made out by some actors”.