Why? Because as we all know, the history of poor health outcomes for Māori makes for grim reading.

In 2013, 23.5 per cent of Māori lived in decile 10 (most deprived) areas (compared with 6.8 per cent of non-Māori).

Overall the gap in life expectancy at birth between Māori and non-Māori is 7.3 years for males and 6.8 years for females.

Ischaemic heart disease is the leading cause of death for Māori males. For females, lung cancer is the most common cause of death. The total-cancer mortality rate among Māori adults is more than one-and-a-half times as high as that among non-Māori adults in 2010–12, and the list goes on.

In short, Māori are generally negatively represented in almost all health and socio-economic determinants.

This is not only avoidable but unfair and unjust.

It is simply not good enough to deliver good outcomes for some groups, and not others. Equity recognises that different people have different levels of advantage which require different approaches and resources to deliver better health outcomes. An equitable approach seeks to benefit people according to their strengths, needs and circumstances, informed by the perspective and experience of the communities people come from.

Redressing the imbalance in health outcomes for Māori is at the core of why the Māori Health Authority matters

Relying on the status quo has not worked. Change is what the health sector and New Zealanders have been calling out for. We had done the groundwork, we have listened to the sector and experts and we passed the necessary legislation. By now, we should have been acknowledging where we have come from and what we have achieved, and to be excited about what we are now creating and the positive impact it will have on our communities.

By now, we would have started to usher in new ways of delivering healthcare services that were to be designed locally and supported by Māori perspectives.

Instead, we are now confronted with the stark reality of the Government turning back the dial on Māori health.

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti rushed through legislation contrary to the evidence, without any consultation and ignoring the Waitangi Tribunal.

It is clear, that the health of Māori is not a priority for this Government.

If this Government insists on diluting Māori interests, then they should expect to be challenged.

I will continue to hold Reti and this Government to account for the policies they are rushing through and challenge them to simply listen to our people and ensure that positive health outcomes for Māori are back on the priority list.

Peeni Henare is a Labour list MP and former associate health minister in the previous Labour Government.