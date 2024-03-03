Kiani Christie excels in academia and music. Photo / Supplied.

A 16-year-old Māori student from Whangārei has just been awarded a prestigious $30,000 Founders’ Scholarship to further her environmental ambitions.

Students around the globe compete for this scholarship, and Kiana Christie claimed it by demonstrating her academic excellence and visionary goals.

The scholarship propels Kiani into Crimson Global Academy (CGA), an online high school delivering international education where she will study for her IGCSE levels.

CGA is recognised for nurturing young minds capable of becoming future leaders and global changemakers.

With her undeniable passion and intellect, Kiani has always aimed high.

High achiever Kiani Christie. Photo / Supplied

“My ambition has been fuelled by my deep connection with the environment and my desire to see it flourish alongside our economic systems. This scholarship is an endorsement of my dreams and a foundational step in my journey,” Kiani says.

Along with her academic expertise, Kiani shines as a multidisciplinary artist – her main instruments are the cello and viola, although she plays several other instruments as well – and is an ardent sailor.

Recent awards include the prestigious Sir Peter Blake Young Leader Award and Gold badge for her extensive community service. She’s also won two top student of music awards and been named the winner of the Northland Region NZ Chamber Music Contest in 2022 and 2023.

“Balancing my academic pursuits with my love for music and the sea has shaped me into who I am. These passions, while diverse, share a common thread — they each require dedication, precision, and a sense of harmony with the world around us,” Kiani says.

Kiani’s vision is a reflection of her Māori heritage and future aspirations. Her approach to environmental advocacy is not limited to textbook solutions; it is an embodiment of the Māori values of stewardship and respect for nature.

Expressing her gratitude and determination, Kiani says: “This scholarship is an acknowledgement of my potential to leave a positive mark on the world. I am determined to blend the indigenous wisdom of my people with scientific innovation to steer us towards a sustainable future.”

As she prepares to embark on the next phase of her academic career, she knows her community and peers are looking on with pride and expectation. With her eyes on the prize and her roots firmly anchored in her Māori heritage, Kiani exemplifies what it means to be a young leader in today’s environmentally conscious world.