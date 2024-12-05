“These events are a great opportunity for our hapori to see, hear and discuss the advantages of hapū, iwi and council relationships and how working together benefits us all,” Mair said.

Ken Mair, chair of Wai Māori Trust Photo / RNZ / Leigh-Marama McLachlan

The sessions at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre will include opportunities for questions from the community, either in person or online.

Treaty settlement negotiations between WLSNT and the Crown are expected to be finalised in early 2025.

As part of the settlement, WLSNT is proposing a platform for joint work between the council and Takapau Whariki, the post-settlement governance entity for the settlement.

The proposal was revealed at the council’s strategy and policy committee meeting last week.

At the meeting, Mayor Andrew Tripe emphasised the unprecedented nature of the partnership and the need for public engagement before final decisions are made.

“This initiative represents an unprecedented opportunity, a world-first indigenous-council partnership that benefits every individual,” he said at the meeting.

“The shift into the post-settlement era for Whanganui hapū/iwi provides a unique opportunity for the council to embark on new ways of working that will centre on local needs and local solutions. We see great potential.”

The council opened a two-month engagement period this week ahead of making key decisions on joint arrangements.

The three proposals are for the council to:

Adopt a legally binding iwi-council relationship agreement, Te Tomokanga ki Te Matapihi, which would also apply to future councils;

Establish a joint Statutory Reserves Board, Ngā Tūtei a Maru, to manage specific reserves; and

Agree to establish a charitable trust, Toitū te Whānau, through which the council and iwi would take a joint approach to social wellbeing.

The engagement period runs through until February 2.

Tripe said it was unusual for councils to engage with the public before a Treaty settlement.

“These discussions usually take place after the ink is dry, but in this case we are being asked to make decisions on some post-Treaty settlement arrangements in time for finalisation in early 2025.

“We acknowledge that this is a busy time for everyone, but, because of the negotiations process, we haven’t been able to share information until now.

“I want to confirm that our decisions will be made in public, livestreamed on the council Facebook page and that we have extended the time for community engagement on this to two months – double the usual time.”

Tripe said information was available on the council’s website.

“There’s a lot of information there and a survey that you can complete – a very quick way to provide feedback.

“I encourage people to let us know their thoughts – or, even better, come along to one of our events to discuss these opportunities with us in person.”

The panel sessions on December 9 at 11am and 5.30pm are free events.

“You are welcome to bring your own questions and thoughts to contribute to the discussion,” the council says.

The panel session will be followed by a cup of tea where the conversation can continue informally.

Whanganui District Council will decide on the proposals at a full council meeting on February 13.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.