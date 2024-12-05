From left, Chief Crown negotiator Rick Barker, Whanganui Land Settlement Negotiations Trust executive assistant Aimee Simon, Mayor Andrew Tripe, Whanganui Land Settlement Negotiations Trust chair Ken Mair, and councillor Charlotte Melser. Photo/ Supplied / LDR
Whanganui District Council and Māori will discuss a potential ‘world-first indigenous-council partnership’ at two public events.
The panel includes Ken Mair, Andrew Tripe, and Rick Barker, with community questions welcomed.
The council will decide on the proposals on February 13, after a two-month engagement period.
The potential for a “world-first indigenous-council partnership” between the Whanganui District Council and Māori will be on the table at two public events next week.
The council’s post-Treaty settlement relationship with hapū and iwi is the topic of two panel discussions on Monday, December 9.
The panel will include Whanganui Land Settlement Negotiations Trust (WLSNT) chairman Ken Mair, Mayor Andrew Tripe and chief Crown negotiator Rick Barker.
At the meeting, Mayor Andrew Tripe emphasised the unprecedented nature of the partnership and the need for public engagement before final decisions are made.
“This initiative represents an unprecedented opportunity, a world-first indigenous-council partnership that benefits every individual,” he said at the meeting.
“The shift into the post-settlement era for Whanganui hapū/iwi provides a unique opportunity for the council to embark on new ways of working that will centre on local needs and local solutions. We see great potential.”
The council opened a two-month engagement period this week ahead of making key decisions on joint arrangements.
The three proposals are for the council to:
Adopt a legally binding iwi-council relationship agreement, Te Tomokanga ki Te Matapihi, which would also apply to future councils;
Establish a joint Statutory Reserves Board, Ngā Tūtei a Maru, to manage specific reserves; and
Agree to establish a charitable trust, Toitū te Whānau, through which the council and iwi would take a joint approach to social wellbeing.
The engagement period runs through until February 2.
Tripe said it was unusual for councils to engage with the public before a Treaty settlement.
“These discussions usually take place after the ink is dry, but in this case we are being asked to make decisions on some post-Treaty settlement arrangements in time for finalisation in early 2025.
“We acknowledge that this is a busy time for everyone, but, because of the negotiations process, we haven’t been able to share information until now.
“I want to confirm that our decisions will be made in public, livestreamed on the council Facebook page and that we have extended the time for community engagement on this to two months – double the usual time.”
Tripe said information was available on the council’s website.
“There’s a lot of information there and a survey that you can complete – a very quick way to provide feedback.
“I encourage people to let us know their thoughts – or, even better, come along to one of our events to discuss these opportunities with us in person.”