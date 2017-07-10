Watch NZH Local Focus: Crankworx cranking Rotorua economy

10 years of Crankworx is a no-brainer. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

The first financial results of the Crankworx Mountain Biking Festival have been announced, with the event racking up a surplus of $4.5 million dollars.

"Crankworx Rotorua 2017 is really the start of a new era for us, as we move into another ten years of hosting the world's biggest mountain biking festival" says Crankworx' Tak Mutu.

The event attracts the attention of international riders and media, and over 10,000 people spent time in Rotorua during the festival.

"We had wet weather this year. So we believe our domestic visitors will be down," says Deputy Mayor Dave Donaldson.

The weather meant the festival was opened up to locals for two days this year. But Cr Donaldson says ultimately, it increased community support for the event.

"It's a way of showcasing Rotorua as a premium, great place to go mountain biking. We see that legacy effect roll on all the way through the rest of the year."

Mr Mutu, who was instrumental in securing the festival for Rotorua for the next decade, will now take up the role of business director, with a focus on growing corporate revenue.

"We put that real New Zealand, and Māori flair into the event. It was something that was unique, something that hadn't been seen in world mountain biking events before.

"I think it was a bit of a no-brainer for those guys to say we need to hold the event there for the next ten years."

More than 300 locals volunteered to help out at the festival in 2017.

