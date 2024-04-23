Warriors team up with Defence Force for tribute before Anzac match

The New Zealand Defence Force and One New Zealand Warriors are teaming up for a special commemorative Anzac Day fixture at Go Media Stadium. Photo / Supplied

Before the Warriors face the Gold Coast Titans on Thursday, rugby league fans will get to see some Anzac Day pageantry from the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) at Auckland’s Go Media Stadium.

The collaboration will see the Warriors wearing the special Anzac jerseys they revealed last week as well as some NZDF military hardware on the ground and in the air, plus an appearance from some canine personnel.

The game will be the second time Aotearoa has hosted the Anzac Day fixture, with the last one being in 2015, which marked the 100-year anniversary of the start of the Gallipoli campaign.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George said he felt honoured to host the Anzac Day game.

NZ Warriors CEO Cameron George.

“From our viewpoint, it’s appropriate that the NRL should commemorate such an important day for our two nations.

“We’re extremely grateful to the New Zealand Defence Force for lending such valuable support to ensure we are able to mark the day in a dignified and respectful way,” George said.

Defence public affairs director Lieutenant Colonel Tony Sumner said the commemorations are one of the most important national occasions on both sides of the Tasman.

“While Anzac had its origins on the beaches and hills of the Gallipoli Peninsula over a century ago, this day continues to symbolise the very close bonds we have with our Australian friends.

“To be able to commemorate those who have served, fought and fallen on such a large sporting stage is a particular honour.”

The Warriors aren’t the only team playing at Go Media Stadium on Thursday, with the NZDF’s women’s rugby league team taking on their New Zealand Police counterparts as the curtain-raiser.

Across the ditch, the NZDF men’s rugby league team will be going against the Australian Defence Force team at Accor Stadium in Sydney before the Sydney Roosters and St George Illawarra Dragons clash.

Since 1998, the Warriors and the Gold Coast Titans have played 32 times. Warriors have won 20 of those games.

The match starts at 4pm on Thursday at Go Media Stadium.