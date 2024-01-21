Lady Tureiti Moxon at the Hui a Iwi in Ngāruawāhia.

Lady Tureiti Moxon at the Hui a Iwi in Ngāruawāhia.

By RNZ

The Waitangi Tribunal has granted an application for an urgent inquiry into the Government’s plans to disestablish Te Aka Whai Ora, the Māori Health Authority.

Lady Tureiti Moxon and the head of a Māori primary health organisation, Janice Kuka, filed the application last December, which claimed Māori would be prejudicially affected by the move.

The Crown response opposed the application for urgency, saying it would make alternative plans but did not know what that would look like yet.

The Waitangi Tribunal disagreed and said the Crown’s alternative plans to Te Aka Whai Ora should be “properly ascertained and evaluated”.

A date for the urgent inquiry has been adjourned pending receipt of the Crown’s memorandum outlining its alternative plan, which is due January 31.

In a statement, Health Minister Shane Reti said he was aware of the claim being lodged.

“As this is an active claim, we are unable to comment on it right now.”

- RNZ